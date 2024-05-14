Miss America, Madison Marsh, Will Be Honored Guest at 2024 Miss Virginia Pageant

The Miss Virginia Opportunity, Inc., is honored to announce that Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024, will visit Roanoke, VA, June 26-29, as a special guest for several events and for the crowning of Miss Virginia 2024.

Madison is an Air Force officer, cancer research advocate, role model, and Miss America. She is a certified private pilot, now a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. After she graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a physics degree, she made history as the first activeduty officer to hold a Miss America state title as Miss Colorado 2023. Madison was crowned Miss America in January 2024 in Orlando, FL.

She serves as CEO of the Whitney Marsh Foundation, which she founded in honor of her mother. Madison states, “My journey through the Whitney Marsh Foundation reflects an unwavering spirit needed to combat pancreatic cancer.” Whitney’s Race is run to fund the Whitney Marsh Foundation, Inc., for local education and equipment purchases as well as national research for a race against time for those with pancreatic cancer.

Madison is a National Truman Scholar. The Truman Scholarship is a prestigious award that supports college students with academic excellence who are committed to public service careers. She is also a National Astronaut Scholar. That foundation’s mission is to aid the United States in retaining its world leadership in technology and innovation by supporting the very best and brightest scholars in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Madison is currently studying public policy at Harvard Kennedy School.

Miss Virginia is a state title with the Miss America Opportunity, Inc., the nation’s premier empowerment platform for young women advancing their personal and professional goals while serving as positive role models in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America’s mission is ‘Empowering women to lead’ by engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationally each year. Committed to community service initiatives, the program is the largest provider of women’s scholarships in America.

A media event will be held at the Hotel Roanoke to meet Madison Marsh during Miss Virginia competition week. The day and time will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the 2024 Miss Virginia events are available on the Miss Virginia website: www.missvirginia.org.