Virginia’s Largest Business Program / Competition Turns 10

The countdown is on for the 10th anniversary of the Cross-Regional Entrepreneurial Expo and GAUNTLET Awards Ceremony.

This 10th Anniversary milestone, will launch the first ever Cross-Regional Entrepreneur EXPO, culminating with the Annual GAUNTLET Award Ceremony in the evening where the 2024 participants will learn what they have won! GAUNTLET alumni, community leaders, mentors and business partners will come together for an afternoon of discovering resources, connecting with industry peers and gaining knowledge. Over 50 communities with businesses that range from Mainstreet, tourism, and high growth will celebrate building local economies with entrepreneurs, innovators and community leaders from across Virginia.

Thursday, May 23 at the Berglund Center/Special Events Center in Roanoke, VA

at the in Roanoke, VA EXPO Opens at 1 p.m. with Fireside Chats, followed by a Business Resource Highway, Entrepreneur Showcase and Open PITCH Competition

6:00 p.m. 10th Annual Award Ceremony

The EXPO includes Fireside Chats on such topics as marketing, finance, legal and human resources. The Entrepreneurial Resource Highway brings together regional resources to develop and grow your business. The Entrepreneur Showcase brings successful business owners from multiple industries together, to share their stories and advice on how to build and grow a business.

We also invite business owners, outside of the GAUNTLET class of 2024, to hit the stage during the day to pitch their business to our judges. We still have a few openings left for business owners to apply. The opportunity to pitch to judges is complimentary but the return on investment for a business could be a $1,000 award to help build their business.

EXPO Registration Link or www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org