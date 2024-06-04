VDOT To Host Public Hearing For 419 Improvement Project in County

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) invites the public to attend a design public hearing for a project to improve safety and traffic flow on the 0.3-mile section of Route 419 (Electric Road) between Route 867 (Odgen Road) and Route 904 (Starkey Road) in Roanoke County. The hearing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roanoke County Administration Center, Third Floor Training Room, located at 5204 Bernard Drive in Roanoke. The hearing will be held in an “open-house” format, and VDOT representatives will be present to answer questions. The project entails constructing a third lane in both directions of Route 419, adding new sidewalks and pedestrian accommodations and designating/modifying bike lanes. In addition, Route 419’s intersections with Starkey Road and Ridge Top Road will be reconfigured to improve traffic flow on Route 419. The Starkey Road intersection will be modified with a thru-cut concept and signal phase reductions. The thru-cut intersection would redirect Starkey Road through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn. The Ridge Top Road intersection would be changed to a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT). Motorists on Ridge Top Road who currently turn left onto Route 419 would make right turns and proceed to make a U-turn. Comments about the project may be submitted at the meeting or until June 27, 2024, to Eli Mannon, Project Manager, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153. Comments may also be emailed to [email protected]. Please reference “Route 419 Improvements” in the subject heading. Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting can contact Eli Mannon at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.