back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

VDOT To Host Public Hearing For 419 Improvement Project in County

0
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) invites the public to attend a design public hearing for a project to improve safety and traffic flow on the 0.3-mile section of Route 419 (Electric Road) between Route 867 (Odgen Road) and Route 904 (Starkey Road) in Roanoke County.

The hearing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roanoke County Administration Center, Third Floor Training Room, located at 5204 Bernard Drive in Roanoke. The hearing will be held in an “open-house” format, and VDOT representatives will be present to answer questions.

The project entails constructing a third lane in both directions of Route 419, adding new sidewalks and pedestrian accommodations and designating/modifying bike lanes. In addition, Route 419’s intersections with Starkey Road and Ridge Top Road will be reconfigured to improve traffic flow on Route 419.

The Starkey Road intersection will be modified with a thru-cut concept and signal phase reductions. The thru-cut intersection would redirect Starkey Road through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn. The Ridge Top Road intersection would be changed to a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT). Motorists on Ridge Top Road who currently turn left onto Route 419 would make right turns and proceed to make a U-turn.

Comments about the project may be submitted at the meeting or until June 27, 2024, to Eli Mannon, Project Manager, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153. Comments may also be emailed to [email protected]. Please reference “Route 419 Improvements” in the subject heading.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting can contact Eli Mannon at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.

Previous article
FRED FIRST: Mosey’s New Home
Next article
VA Tech Creates Immersive Display for National D-Day Memorial

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

MELINDA MYERS: Winning Perennial Plant Adds Color and Fragrance

Columnists 0
Add long-lasting beauty and pollinator appeal to your garden...

Local DAR Chapter Presents National, District and State Awards to Roanoke Catholic Students

Community 0
The Colonel William Preston Chapter of the National Daughters...

Roanoke Based Branch Group Expands VIA North Carolina Acquisition

Business 0
The acquisition of Burnsville, N.C.-based Young & McQueen strengthens...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.