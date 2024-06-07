back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommentary
Commentary

Open Letter To Salem Mayor Turk: Stop Urban Sprawl / Uncontrolled Development

0

Hon. Salem Mayor Renée Turk:

I’m sending you a big check for my taxes this month…car and real estate. I expect you and Council to vote and deliver leadership from which the People of Salem will benefit.

You’ve recently heard my position on surveillance camera expenditures. These are wrong for Salem; they will not reduce crime. Real-time officers present in our community and on traffic stops prevent that.

Many private business owners already have cameras. Don’t spend our tax money on such a controversial platform without feedback from your constituents.  You don’t even have a “use policy” in place! This entire proposal is reckless and will lead to abuse. You know it’s controversial on many levels; that’s why you kept it behind closed doors. I’m grateful to Vice Mayor Jim Wallace for the disclosure. At least one member practices  transparency.

Additionally, vote NO to the Hope Tree development project.  For months we have ALL heard the majority of Salem speak against this proposal for many reasons.  My health practitioner told me today they are horrified that council would consider such a behemoth development in this historic area.

Her family lives on Red Lane and their driveways are dangerous to enter and exit now with the current amount and speed of traffic.

Tragically, her family pet was hit and killed in front of their small children by a speeding driver recently in front of their house.

People will remember the residuals of your term in office; is this what you wish to leave as your legacy?  This is an election year; I understand you are the swing vote on many issues to which the citizens have raised concerns.

Vote wisely–the people of Salem have spoken and are holding you accountable.

Diane Ribble /Salem

Previous article
Warmer Weather Brings Backlog of Road Projects to Blue Ridge Parkway
Next article
NASA funded Research at VA Tech Paves Way for Safe Autonomous Aircraft Operations

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

MORGAN GRIFFITH: Fauci and The Case for A Lab Leak

Columnists 0
On June 3, the House Select Subcommittee on the...

VTC Researchers Find Flavor Restrictions Affect Tobacco Users Differently

News 0
Restricting menthol flavor in cigarettes while making nicotine replacement...

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Grant Supports Soil Health Across Virginia

News 0
Soil represents far more than mere ground beneath your...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.