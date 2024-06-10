Once Friends Working Together – Russia and The West Now Enemies

Dear Editor,
It is such a crying shame that Russia and the West are fighting such a fierce war against each other when they were allies 80 years ago in WW2. Today is the 80 year anniversary of D-Day. That is when the Western Allies launched the biggest amphibious operation in history, an operation that liberated France and Western Europe from Nazi Hitlerite rule.
The success that D-Day and Operation Overlord would not have been achieved by the West if it was not for the Soviet Union. Two major Soviet offensives were launched in support of Operation Overlord, designed to pin down German forces on the Eastern Front. Operations Bagration and Lvov-Sandomeir both killed half a million German troops and caused an additional half million casualties. The Soviets lost heavily as they too had a million casualties.
D-Day is still the largest amphibious event in history. It helped to spell the death knell to the fascist Nazi German Empire. The Western Allies sustained 226,000 casualties and 55,000 deaths. Now Russia and the Collective West are at “each other’s throats.” Lessons not learned from history often repeat itself.
Harsha Sankar / Covington