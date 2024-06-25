Democrats Have Changed The Definition of Immigration

Democrats are ignoring the lack of leadership, failed strategy in dealing with domestic and global issues as well as the reckless action of President Joe Biden. So one has to wonder, can Republicans stop the ongoing crises?

Democrats in general, and even some Republicans are contributing to these failed situations that have affected every human being in America. Oh, wait a minute, Is it an exaggeration to say every human being in America? Obviously, I would not mind being criticized and corrected if I am wrong.

According to U.S Customs and Border Protection, in the month of April, 128.900 people crossed the southern border to the U.S illegally. And yet, my Australian citizen sister in law, husband, and her two adult son and daughter, Australian born, were denied the tourist visa to the U.S because they visited Iraqi Kurdistan in 2023!

Is this the result of the government’s bureaucracy or the chaos in the immigration and homeland security department? Or perhaps, Joe Biden is simply a racist toward some nations. Didn’t Democrats claim just that when Donald Trump imposed a temporary ban on travelers from Iraq to the U.S after his 2016 presidential victory?

Unfortunately, people are always being deceived and manipulated by government rulers. I have lived in Iraq, and I am living it now in America. As Americans, we should realize that Democrats’ attempts to ban Donald Trump from running for president and charging him are not a ‘personal matter.’ Indeed, his policy and strategy do not serve the Democrats’ political interest.

In a Democratic society like America, we are facing dangerousness political powers in the government. Regardless of political party, to have a group or representatives controlling the seats for so many years can create an over-centralization of power such that politicians ignore their constituents. For example, our two Senators in Virginia have been immensely inflated politically and economically, while they don’t even consider the constituents’ concerns that do not serve their agenda.

I was speaking to a friend of mine recently about the government’s disarray and the direction that our politicians are taking us. As I said, being born in Iraq with a knowledge about the neighboring countries, I have never seen government open its borders and transform its nation to a chaotic illegal immigrant haven!

My friend responded by recalling several sad stories involving immigrants. He said that a few years ago a young gentleman obtained a student visa to come to the U.S to study. He was studying in college and working at the same time as a volunteer in his church. However, after he had earned his college degree he sought a legal way to obtain a visa to stay in the U.S. After contacting one of the immigration lawyers connected with the federal government for legal advice, the lawyer told him it would be easier if he just went to Mexico and crossed the border illegally to come to the U.S!

The Democrat Party has been a big factor in changing / normalizing American values and greatly affected the lifestyle of the American people. In fact, the definition of immigration and the values of immigrants status have been changed. Such a change has divided Americans on this issue.