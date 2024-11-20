back to top
UVA Study Says Transforming Rail in Virginia Will Provide Significant Economic / Social Benefit 

The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has published the Economic and Social Impact of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority’s (VPRA)Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) initiative.

The study takes a deep dive into the benefits of expanding passenger rail service in the Commonwealth and how the state’s investment in this transportation alternative will provide not only an economic boost to the state but will make generational changes in the way Virginians travel.

TRV is the Commonwealth’s forward-looking plan that calls for moving Virginians by using an existing rail corridor and building new infrastructure, eventually separating freight and passenger rail services, and improving the on-time performance of both. Once complete, VPRA will fund a total of 13 daily Amtrak roundtrips, up from the current eight, along four corridors between Washington, DC and Roanoke, Newport News, Norfolk, and Richmond.

The Transforming Rail in Virginia: Economic and Social Impacts study estimates that spending nearly $4.7 billion on TRV’s infrastructure projects will result in:

• The creation of 33,688 jobs;

• generating $2.6 billion in labor income;

• with $4 billion in value-added;

• and $6.7 billion in statewide economic output.

“The results of the Transforming Rail in Virginia study reveal the importance of advancing a transportation plan that includes rail as an alternative to driving,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA. “The economic benefits are clear, but including the social impacts reveal how rail can significantly benefit communities, safety, and the environment.”

The Transforming Rail study also mentions that the impacts of TRV are not limited to economic development. The transportation improvements will influence future property values and land use decisions, as well as positively impact accessibility, and social wellbeing. The report shines light on ways TRV can promote rail, removing barriers to its use by offering more service to more locations thus creating regular users from those who previously had not considered rail as a viable alternative.

Secondary impacts include the diversion of traffic from the automobile to passenger rail resulting in reduced road congestion, lower vehicle emissions, and improved safety. TRV also has the opportunity to enhance the quality of life of Virginians by expanding access to employment centers, educational institutions, and recreational areas as well as promoting tourism throughout the state.

Read the report here.

For more information visit please visit vapassengerrailauthority.org.

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

