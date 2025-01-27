ROBERT L. MARONIC: Is Elon Musk A Crypto Nazi?

I have always had great respect for The Jerusalem Post, but I am beginning to have some serious doubts. I can only ask myself how could it ever be a slow news night in Jerusalem, Israel when a major war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has been occurring since October 7, 2023?

The online version of The Jerusalem Post on January 20 published an idiotic fifth-lead article or hit peace written by far leftist Matilda Heller. Her article was unbelievably entitled “Did Elon Musk Sieg Heil at Trump’s inauguration?”

Her entire article was reminiscent of how CNN tried to defame Laura Ingram of Fox News by insinuating that she was a Nazi in 2016. Give me a break.

In Heller’s brief article reminiscent of a high school newspaper composed of only four one-sentence paragraphs and two brief twenty-second videos, she astutely observed that Musk “was seen making the [Seig Heil] gesture a total of three times [my emphasis] on live television.”

One anonymous woman, who commented on the article named “American Rose,” accurately summarized Musk’s hand salute when she wrote, “he actually was throwing his heart to the crowd expressing his love for them and this country” during a Trump victory rally on the evening of January 20. I fully agree.

Case closed.

Musk, who is the wealthiest person in the entire world with a net worth of $437 billion, is clearly not a Nazi. However, Heller was hell bent in implying that he was a crypto Nazi because he merely extended his arm at a 45° angle toward a crowd of cheering Trump supporters, who most likely were sitting or standing at a much higher elevation.

Even the American Anti-Defamation League vehemently denied that Musk was making a Nazi salute!

I suspect that instead of Musk giving a ludacris “Seig Heil” salute in front of thousands of people, which was broadcasted on national and international television, he was just merely extending his arm as a sign of supreme jubilation in Trump’s triumphal return to the White House.

After all, Trump had just been just inaugurated as the 47th president of the U.S. at noon replacing the senile corrupt Biden, who along with his Democrat surrogates often slanderously compared Trump to Adolf Hitler during the 2024 presidential campaign. I guess it is now Musk’s turn to be both slandered and defamed as a Nazi among far leftist American and international journalists?

Whoever decided at The Jerusalem Post to publish this asinine article should be immediately demoted or fired for suggesting that one of the most important people in the Trump administration (Mr. DOGE) is a Nazi sympathizer based on extending his right arm to a crowd of cheering and jubilant Trump supporters.

If I were Elon Musk, who is unofficially one of the most powerful people in the Trump administration, I would sue Matilda Heller and The Jerusalem Post for defamation and not settle out of court.