SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED BASKETBALL TEAMS PLAY—SUNDAY, Feb 2 at Roanoke College

On Sunday, Feb 2nd Special Olympics basketball teams will all be making their way to Roanoke College to compete in the Owen Grogan Memorial Special Olympics Basketball Tournament The games begin at 9 am and end around 4pm in Cregger and Bast Centers. 20 Unified teams make up 7 Divisions of all abilities. Roanoke College Maroons will be gracious hosts. The teams need fans at Roanoke College!

Starting at 9 a.m. the arenas will begin to fill up with passionate competitors and enthusiastic fans from all over the region. Special Olympics teams from around Virginia will be competing for a chance to go to the State Championships.

The teams show their true inner champion while they Play Unified. Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

The teams will meet again on Sunday, February 16 in Cassell Coliseum at Virginia Tech.

On Feb 16, Virginia Tech and Blacksburg community will play host for the Southwest Region Tournament. Hundreds of Hokie students and athletes greet the teams, cheer and present awards. Local Law Enforcement volunteers anchor the management team with support for all aspects of the event. The ceremonies will include recognition of teams and torch lighting, which will occur around 1 p.m. on Feb 16.

Nancy Morehouse, Sr. Director with Special Olympics Virginia Southwest Region, says “This is an opportunity to share in the joy Unified Teams experience in Special Olympics. Volunteer 2 Cheer certainly helps us to create a great game day experience, while we invite fans in to the Special Olympics global inclusion movement.”

February is the month the teams play for a spot in the State Basketball Champs in Richmond. Fans and groups can pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/volunteer2cheerSWVA Walk ins are welcome!