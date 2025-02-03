back to top
Community

City Council Appoints Christopher T. Link to Fill Unexpired Term

On Monday, February 3, 2025, Roanoke City Council announced the appointment of
Christopher T. Link, to fill the unexpired term of office of Natasha Saunders-Cotton as a
Trustee on the Roanoke City School Board. Link will serve the remainder of this term,
which runs through June 30, 2026.

