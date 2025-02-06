Grand Opening of Spark by Hilton in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA – Kalyan Hospitality is excited to announce the grand opening of Spark by Hilton Roanoke Airport in Roanoke, VA, a fresh and innovative addition to the region’s hospitality landscape. This modern property reflects Hilton’s commitment to accessible comfort and Kalyan Hospitality’s dedication to creating outstanding guest experiences.

“We are thrilled to introduce Spark by Hilton to Roanoke,” said Nick Patel, President and Owner of Kalyan Hospitality. “This property represents a new era of hospitality that emphasizes convenience, comfort, and affordability without compromise. We’re proud to contribute to Roanoke’s vibrant tourism and business community with this exciting new hotel.”

Strategically located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge region, Spark by Hilton Roanoke Airport combines smart, streamlined design with the trusted quality Hilton is known for. Guests can look forward to an inviting atmosphere, efficient service, and amenities tailored to today’s travelers.

“Our goal with Spark by Hilton is to prove that good value doesn’t mean compromising on the essentials,” said Rita Patel, Vice President of Kalyan Hospitality. “The design of Spark Roanoke focuses on creating a smart, streamlined experience with all the great stay essentials—comfortable rooms, free breakfast, and genuinely helpful service—at a refreshingly affordable price.”

Key Features of Spark by Hilton Roanoke:

Smart, Modern Design: Sleek, comfortable rooms equipped with the essentials for a relaxing stay.

Complimentary Breakfast: A fresh, thoughtfully curated breakfast experience complete with bagels, muffins, yogurt, and freshly brewed Folgers coffee to jumpstart every morning.

Convenient Amenities: High-speed Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center, and a welcoming lobby space for work or relaxation.

Prime Location: Easy access to downtown Roanoke, the Blue Ridge Parkway, local dining and shopping, ROA Airport, and cultural attractions.

The hotel’s grand opening event in the coming weeks will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, guided tours of the property, and light refreshments. Community leaders, media, and Roanoke residents are invited to join the celebration as Spark by Hilton Roanoke officially opens its doors.

Spark by Hilton Roanoke is located at 3695 Thirlane Rd NW, Roanoke, Virginia, 24019, USA, and offers easy access to the scenic beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Roanoke Airport, as well as vibrant shopping, dining, and business hubs in the area. Reservations can be made on our website or by calling +1 540-240-9400.