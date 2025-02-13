Nominate your favorite agricultural icon to appear on the State Fair ‘Ag Superheroes’ trading cards

DOSWELL—A new roster of Virginia’s agricultural icons will be immortalized on collectible trading cards at this year’s State Fair of Virginia.

For the third year, the public is invited to nominate Virginians working in various agriculture and natural resources professions to appear on the 2025 Ag Superhero Trading Cards.

Twelve ag superheroes selected by a committee will be pictured with their industry-related statistics. Visitors can collect the free cards during the State Fair, which will run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 5. During the State Fair Educational Expo, the trading cards will be distributed to teachers as educational resources, along with related lesson plans and activities.

From livestock farmers to crop researchers and rural healthcare providers, the face of Virginia’s largest private industry is diverse, said Sarah Jane Thomsen, manager of agriculture education and strategic programming partnerships for the State Fair.

“Producing the world’s food and fiber may be an unsung feat at times,” she noted. “The trading cards are a celebration of their efforts and impact, including those superheroes working in sectors that support the industry or rural residents.”

Featured in the 2024 card collection was Autumn Pequignot, a Rockingham County kindergarten teacher and author of the children’s book The Day the Farmer Quits.

“It was so fun to spend the day at the State Fair of Virginia,” she recalled. “I was able to meet superhero fans and collect all of the Ag Superhero cards to share with the students at my school. My students were ecstatic to receive the trading cards and to share them with their friends and families.”

As a farm advocate, Pequignot seeks opportunities to connect youth with agriculture on the local level and beyond.

“This is such an incredible, kid-friendly way to celebrate a few of the ag heroes that live here in the commonwealth,” she said. “I’m grateful to be a small part of this community that strives to engage children and educate them on the importance of agriculture.”

Nominations will be accepted through March 15. To nominate your favorite ag superhero, visit bit.ly/superhero25. Past nominees may be featured on cards in future years.

To view last year’s Ag Superheroes or for more information, visit statefairva.org and click the “Education” tab.

Sponsorship opportunities to support production and distribution of the trading cards also are available. Call The Meadow Event Park staff at 804-994-2802 to start the conversation.