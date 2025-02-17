Historic Roanoke Church to Become ‘Trinity Commons,’ Offering Affordable Senior Housing

ROANOKE, VA – Please join Restoration for a “Restoration Kick-Off” to celebrate the commencement of construction at the historic Trinity United Methodist Church in Old Southwest.

This project will ultimately become ‘Trinity Commons’, with the 1922 Sunday School Building adaptively reused into fifteen affordable rental units for seniors (55+). The 1903 Worship Hall and 3rd Street Coffeehouse, a music venue for Americana, Folk and Blues, will be restored but otherwise remain as-is and affordably leased.

What: Restoration Kick-Off of Trinity Commons

Where: 305 Mountain Avenue in Old Southwest

When: Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Access to the building will be granted for tours.

Project Background:

Restoration Housing was approached in 2023 by Trinity’s former congregation to discuss the transfer of their home of more than 120 years to an organization that could not only restore the historic building but fulfill a community need. Restoration Housing accepted the position as the next steward for Trinity and began putting plans into place.

According to local and national studies, the lack of affordable housing options for the elderly is a critical need. In response, Restoration Housing identified Trinity as an ideal location to create senior-specific affordable housing for individuals and couples (55+) making between 0% (formerly homeless) to 60% of the Area Median Income (approximately $30,250 a year).

“Between 2015 and 2022, homelessness among seniors aged 55 and over increased 176% as measured through Roanoke’s Winter Point-in-Time Count.”

– The Council of Community Services

Each of the fifteen units, three of which will be ADA accessible, will have one-bedroom, a four-piece bathroom, full kitchen, and living area. The restoration will ensure the completed project is both modern and comfortable by today’s living standards while maintaining its historic and architectural integrity.

Restoration efforts will include the restoration of all historic materials such as windows, trim, fireplaces, wood flooring, and doors. All new plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems will be installed in addition to modern kitchens and baths. A first for Restoration Housing, solar panels will also be installed on the flat roof of the annex to offset utility costs.

As with all of Restoration Housing’s projects, the completed rehab will offer high-quality housing at affordable rental rates for senior individuals or couples with limited income. Of the fifteen units, seven will be Permanent Supportive Housing managed by Commonwealth Catholic Charities for seniors coming out of homelessness.

The remaining units will be covered by Project Based Vouchers from the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority. The organization received various public grants including acquisition funds from TAP’s Land Bank and construction funds from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, Roanoke City, and the Roanoke Valley Allegheny Regional Commission. These are being leveraged by other funding from private groups and individuals as well as Historic Tax Credit syndication.

Restoration Housing is once again partnered with Hughes Associates for design services and Square One Inc. for construction services. Construction is slated for completion in March 2026.

Background of Restoration Housing:

Restoration Housing (RH) is a non-profit with a focus on the historic preservation of vacant architectural resources for the social benefit of limited-income communities. At the core of everything Restoration Housing does is the belief that all people, regardless of circumstance, deserve to live in strong, healthy communities and dignified housing – the catalyst being the reinvestment in our historic built environment.