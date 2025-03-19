Natural Bridge State Park to host Kids Fishing Day

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Natural Bridge State Park invites young anglers to its annual Kids Fishing Day. This special event is designed to introduce children to the joys of fishing in a beautiful and educational outdoor setting.

Kids Fishing Day will take place on Saturday, April 5, from 7 a.m. to noon at Cedar Creek, which will be stocked with rainbow trout and runs under the Natural Bridge. Fee free fishing is open to children 12 and younger, and they can keep up to six fish. Anglers must bring their own pole, bait and gear.

Admission is free for children 12 and younger from 7 a.m. to noon and costs $6 per child once Kids Fishing Day concludes at noon. Admission is $9 per person for visitors 13 and older all day. No adults may fish, but there must be at least one paying adult with participating children.

In addition to fishing, the event will feature fun and educational crafts and roaming rangers.

Accessing Cedar Creek Trail requires navigating a stairway with 137 steps. Accommodations for those with accessibility needs can be made upon request at the park’s visitor center or by calling 540-291-1326.

Kids Fishing Day is sponsored by Friends of Natural Bridge State Park, Siler Trucking Company, Bizzee B Catering, Spencer Home Center, Upper James River Resource and Conservation Development Council, Charles Barger and Sons, and Blue Ridge Deli.

For more information about Kids Fishing Day, visit virginiastateparks.gov/events or call 540-254-0795.