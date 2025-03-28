Governor Youngkin Announces Cabinet Changes

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the departure of Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick and the appointment of Chief Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura as Secretary. Additionally, Governor Youngkin formally named Stefanie Taillon Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources.

“When I nominated Caren to be Secretary of Commerce and Trade, I sought a key partner to help us jumpstart Virginia’s economic engine. Since then, more Virginians working than ever before and more than $100 billion in capital commitments from companies wanting to build their future in Virginia. Her leadership and vision have been instrumental to Virginia’s success,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As Chief Deputy Secretary, Juan Pablo Segura is the right person to lead the Commerce and Trade team moving forward. His extensive private sector experience and his proven track record within the Commerce and Trade Secretariat will ensure we continue to drive forward keeping Virginia the very best place to do business.

“Throughout her career, Stefanie Taillon has exemplified an unwavering dedication to preserving and enhancing Virginia’s God-given natural resources. With a proven ability to deliver impactful results, she has been particularly instrumental in advancing our Chesapeake Bay conservation and restoration priorities. Her strong leadership and deep policy expertise have consistently driven meaningful progress as we continue to press forward on our agenda for Virginia. I have full trust in their capabilities and sincere appreciation for their continued service to the Commonwealth.”

Juan Pablo Segura previously served as the Chief Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade in the Youngkin Administration. He’s an experienced entrepreneur and innovator focused on transforming industries, notably founding a leading maternity monitoring platform. He’s been widely recognized for his work in the healthcare and hospitality industries.

Additionally, Juan Pablo has been deeply involved with various Virginia and national nonprofit organizations, currently serving on the board of Youth for Tomorrow. He is a CPA holder and proud University of Notre Dame graduate, living in Richmond, Virginia, with his wife Cecilia and son Luca.

Stefanie Taillon previously served as Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources for the Youngkin Administration, first joining the Administration as Deputy Secretary with a primary focus on Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. Prior to joining, she was Associate Director of Governmental Relations for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, where she led policy efforts related to farmland preservation, wildlife and game laws, animal welfare, and animal-based commodities. She has also served as the Commissioner’s Office Director at the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and as a legislative aide in the Virginia General Assembly.

Stefanie holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Poultry Sciences and a Master of Public Administration, both from Virginia Tech. She was a member of the Virginia Agriculture Leaders Obtaining Results (VALOR) Program Class IV. She grew up on a row crop farm in Southampton County and currently resides in Richmond, Virginia, with her husband and their 2-year-old daughter.