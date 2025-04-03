State Fair of Virginia awards over $34,000 in youth scholarships

Twenty-two youth who participated in the 2024 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA livestock and general competitions were awarded a total of $34,340 from the fair’s Applied Scholarship Program.
A $1,000 Farm Credit Scholarship was available to any youth exhibitor who participated during the State Fair. Additionally, five $2,000 youth development scholarships and three $1,000 youth development scholarships were offered for participants in any State Fair competition.
A $1,000 scholarship also was offered to participants in State Fair 4-H, FFA or youth craft, skill or trade competitions. That scholarship was part of the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment, established in 2018 in memory of W.N. Stoneman Jr. The Stoneman family continues to be active in the fair and other agricultural causes.
For the Applied Youth Livestock Scholarships, judging was based on applicants’ livestock show participation, as well as on leadership, community service activities and an essay. The scholarships were offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12), Intermediate (13-15) and Seniors (16 and older). Funds allocated for those scholarships represent a portion of proceeds from the 10th annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions benefit auction, held Oct. 5, 2024.
“Showing livestock at the State Fair of Virginia has been instrumental in helping me reach my goals,” said Grayson Long of Rockingham County. She won both a general and livestock scholarship this year and also serves as Virginia FFA president. “For the last seven years, (showing) has provided me with a platform to showcase my hard work and dedication, boosting my confidence and opening doors to new opportunities in the agricultural field. The State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Program’s support has significantly impacted my life, allowing me to pursue my passion for agriculture and livestock management while continuing to be an advocate for the industry.”
The winners are:
Youth Livestock Scholarships
Senior
- First place: Sarah Craun of Rockingham County, $2,561
- Second place: Kennah Kerns of Frederick County, $2,134
- Third place: Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $1,707
- Honorable mention: Rachel Haile of Hanover County, $1,067
- Honorable mention: Makayla McPherson of Chesapeake, $1,067
Intermediate
- First place: Sedona Sifford of Fauquier County, $1,921
- Second place: John Mason Haile of Hanover County, $1,601
- Third place: Kaid Altman of Orange County, $1,280
- Honorable mention: Olivia Fisher of Shenandoah County, $800
- Honorable mention: Ella Miller of Wythe County, $800
Junior
- First place: Macyn Beamer of Rockingham County, $1,921
- Second place: Hayden Ruebush of Augusta County, $1,601
- Third place: Shelby Shifflett of Madison County, $1,280
- Honorable mention: Cullen Joines of Montgomery County, $800
- Honorable mention: Ellie Meanley of Hanover County: $800
General State Fair Scholarships
Youth Development Scholarships
- Franco Abud of Spotsylvania County, $2,000
- Rachel Haile of Hanover County, $2,000
- Ruth Haile of Hanover County, $2,000
- Savannah Jones of Campbell County, $2,000
- Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $2,000
- Alexander Li of Montgomery County, $1,000
- James Marshall of Augusta County, $1,000
- Isaac Miller of Wythe County, $1,000
Gatewood Holland Stoneman Scholarship
- Sarah Craun of Rockingham County, $1,000
Farm Credit Scholarship
- Sedona Sifford of Fauquier County, $1,000
“The applicants are all incredibly gifted, and their talents represented skills in the arts, horticulture, livestock and FFA,” noted Lynwood Broaddus, chair of the SFVA Scholarship Committee. “I wish we could have awarded all 148 applicants a scholarship, because they were that talented.”
Scholarship fundraising efforts resulted in over $144,000 being raised for the 2024 scholarship program.
Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded 2,609 scholarships and over $1 million to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $100,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.
The 2025 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 5. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.