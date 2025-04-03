State Fair of Virginia awards over $34,000 in youth scholarships

Twenty-two youth who participated in the 2024 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA livestock and general competitions were awarded a total of $34,340 from the fair’s Applied Scholarship Program.

A $1,000 Farm Credit Scholarship was available to any youth exhibitor who participated during the State Fair. Additionally, five $2,000 youth development scholarships and three $1,000 youth development scholarships were offered for participants in any State Fair competition.

A $1,000 scholarship also was offered to participants in State Fair 4-H, FFA or youth craft, skill or trade competitions. That scholarship was part of the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment, established in 2018 in memory of W.N. Stoneman Jr. The Stoneman family continues to be active in the fair and other agricultural causes.

For the Applied Youth Livestock Scholarships, judging was based on applicants’ livestock show participation, as well as on leadership, community service activities and an essay. The scholarships were offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12), Intermediate (13-15) and Seniors (16 and older). Funds allocated for those scholarships represent a portion of proceeds from the 10th annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions benefit auction, held Oct. 5, 2024.

“Showing livestock at the State Fair of Virginia has been instrumental in helping me reach my goals,” said Grayson Long of Rockingham County. She won both a general and livestock scholarship this year and also serves as Virginia FFA president. “For the last seven years, (showing) has provided me with a platform to showcase my hard work and dedication, boosting my confidence and opening doors to new opportunities in the agricultural field. The State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Program’s support has significantly impacted my life, allowing me to pursue my passion for agriculture and livestock management while continuing to be an advocate for the industry.”

The winners are:

Youth Livestock Scholarships

Senior

First place: Sarah Craun of Rockingham County, $2,561

Second place: Kennah Kerns of Frederick County, $2,134

Third place: Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $1,707

Honorable mention: Rachel Haile of Hanover County, $1,067

Honorable mention: Makayla McPherson of Chesapeake, $1,067

Intermediate

First place: Sedona Sifford of Fauquier County, $1,921

Second place: John Mason Haile of Hanover County, $1,601

Third place: Kaid Altman of Orange County, $1,280

Honorable mention: Olivia Fisher of Shenandoah County, $800

Honorable mention: Ella Miller of Wythe County, $800

Junior

First place: Macyn Beamer of Rockingham County, $1,921

Second place: Hayden Ruebush of Augusta County, $1,601

Third place: Shelby Shifflett of Madison County, $1,280

Honorable mention: Cullen Joines of Montgomery County, $800

Honorable mention: Ellie Meanley of Hanover County: $800

General State Fair Scholarships

Youth Development Scholarships

Franco Abud of Spotsylvania County, $2,000

Rachel Haile of Hanover County, $2,000

Ruth Haile of Hanover County, $2,000

Savannah Jones of Campbell County, $2,000

Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $2,000

Alexander Li of Montgomery County, $1,000

James Marshall of Augusta County, $1,000

Isaac Miller of Wythe County, $1,000

Gatewood Holland Stoneman Scholarship

Sarah Craun of Rockingham County, $1,000

Farm Credit Scholarship

Sedona Sifford of Fauquier County, $1,000

“The applicants are all incredibly gifted, and their talents represented skills in the arts, horticulture, livestock and FFA,” noted Lynwood Broaddus, chair of the SFVA Scholarship Committee. “I wish we could have awarded all 148 applicants a scholarship, because they were that talented.”

Scholarship fundraising efforts resulted in over $144,000 being raised for the 2024 scholarship program.

Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded 2,609 scholarships and over $1 million to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $100,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The 2025 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 5. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.