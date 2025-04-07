Virginia Tech Team Studies Brain Cells for New Computing Model

But what is a computer? And how may biological elements inspire one?

Zooming into life-inspired options

Because the brain is the supercomputer of the human body, other researchers have made it the choice to serve as a biologically based computer. Neurons do a lot of the work in the brain, but they aren’t the only type of cell making a valuable contribution.

“A lot of people are looking at neurons, which have electrical activity,” Naughton said. “Cells do a lot more complicated things than that. While we’ve been exploring applications, the advance of this project is asking more fundamental questions about what information processing by these cells looks like.”

This team is using a different cell: a pericyte. It appears to have a somewhat minor role at first glance, but it is anything but simple. These cells aren’t only in humans, or even exclusive to the brain. In almost all animals with a circulatory system, they manage the flow of blood. They don’t get the same amount of attention as neurons, but they still hold unique abilities.

Team members Nain and Phillippi made a discovery about those abilities in a prior project, in which they studied the clustering of the cells into ball-shaped formations called spheroids.

“Dr. Phillippi and I discovered that, over a period of time, pericytes start merging together,” said Nain. “We were curious if there was intelligence attached to that merging, perhaps in the way they know how to come together.”

To answer that question, the team will conduct biological experiments to test the way the pericytes come together. They will explore the ways the cells overcome obstacles and learn to navigate a new path, giving insights into the logic that comes into play.

But how does that relate to computing?

The algorithm and the biorhythm

Computers were created to solve problems. Whether it’s a complex math equation or today’s ChatGPT generation of sentences, accomplishing an objective is the point of bringing together the hardware and software that have become so familiar to us.

Problem-solving is also the work of pericytes as they form clusters. Naughton explained that as those clusters materialize, the team has theorized that there is a wealth of information to be found in studying their behavior and describing it mathematically. That mathematical description is the basis of a new type of intelligence.

This kind of intelligence applies to reservoir computing. The objective of reservoir computers is less about repeatable computation and more about mimicking dynamics. It’s a method of problem solving that builds on being agile and adaptable.

Reservoir computing may not look like a home computer; the active pieces are behaving differently. It might be helpful to envision the two different types of computers as music performances. A laptop running its software is like a musician that does not deviate from their sheet music. Based on its programming, it performs its tasks based on what is put into it. The results are predictable and consistent. Reservoir computing is more like a jazz musician: information is still being generated, but it comes in a different form.

Instead of being predictable, the “music” is being performed in such a way that the musicians create something that evolves as it goes, changing its form to overcome obstacles. The drummer drops out, the guitarist steps up. The beat changes and everyone adjusts so that the goal is achieved.

The pericyte cells do this when they form clusters, and the way they accomplish this is a method worth learning, the team believes. Dynamics such as these are the foundations of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and could pave the way for new methods for creating both.

The products of this intelligence have yet to be seen, but in an imaginary future, could these cells give insights into new ways to predict the weather? Maybe show the movement of financial markets or an unforeseen shift in the earth’s crust? It’s possible.

Respecting the smallest units of life

Because the project examines the potential intelligence of living cells as a biological model, the team also includes two researchers from the philosophy department. Jantzen has a background in biophysics and fluid dynamics, his work bridging engineering, science, and the humanities. Hersch has expertise in bioethics. Together, the two will press the conversation of how a living cell should be regarded when it is put to work in research like this. What is an individual? How does the demonstration of intelligence define an individual? If the thing that shows intelligence is made of living cells, how do ethics apply?

As these disciplines converge, Li is leading the team through some uncharted waters, exploring unusual subject matter that has been largely unexplored for this purpose.

“Everyone on this team has a different idea of how they think it might go,” Li said. “We’re just scratching the surface of what these cells might teach us, but this provides a lot of exciting possibilities for the future.”

By Alex Parrish