VA Tech Research Targets Black Lung Risk for Dust-Exposed Workers

Coal mining has long been the backbone of industry, powering progress and innovation in our society. Amid this vital work, the threat of black lung disease casts a dark shadow over the lives and health of coal miners.

According to the American Lung Association, an estimated 16 percent of coal workers are affected by black lung.

Black lung is associated with prolonged exposure to respirable coal mine dust, inhalable dust consisting of airborne particles so tiny they can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems. The disease often is identified through a miner’s work history and X-ray findings.

When the dust contains a lot of crystalline silica, it is especially hazardous. Workers with black lung disease often experience difficulty breathing, persistent coughing, and chest tightness caused by inflammation and scarring in their lungs. In recent years, the coal mining industry has implemented many safety measures in an effort to mitigate exposures.

Emily Sarver, the Stonie Barker Professor of Mining and Minerals Engineering, has dedicated more than a decade to investigating respirable dust in the mine atmosphere using state-of-the-art electron microscopy tools. Now, she and her team are transferring their expertise to detect and analyze silica and other mineral particles in lung tissue with a goal to provide more insights on the outcomes of specific dust exposures, such as silicosis, a disease caused by inhaling silica dust.

“Black lung disease among coal miners remains a persistent issue, but there are a number of other industries where dust exposure monitoring is less pervasive, and we are starting to see outbreaks of silicosis among workers,” said Sarver. “By studying both occupational exposures and the dust burden in lung tissue, we can better understand disease development and the lung’s response over time.”

Using the electron microscope, Sarver and her team can see incredibly small details of lung tissue and study the types and sizes of dust particles in affected areas. With advanced hardware and software, they can automate the analysis to be much more efficient and limit any bias in interpretation of results. They recently demonstrated this approach by analyzing dust particles in lung tissue specimens from 10 coal miners with severe black lung disease. Moving forward, they aim to apply the research to workers in other dust-exposed occupations, such as construction and engineered stone fabrication.

Ultimately, Sarver wants to correlate what she sees in environmental samples with lung tissue analysis to better understand the histology and pathology of dust-related diseases. Although the traditional light microscope has long been used by pathologists, the electron microscope can magnify objects to resolve micron and even submicron particles, which are those small enough to make their way into the air-exchange region of the lungs. Additionally, the electron microscope can be used with X-ray spectroscopy to enable elemental analysis of particles and determine their mineralogy.

“We have had the opportunity to look at a limited number of tissue specimens, but the reality is that means we are looking at someone who has already been overexposed, and it is impossible to know everything about their history,” said Sarver. “But we could apply the same methods to study cause and effect in experiments that merely simulate human exposures.”