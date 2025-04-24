VBR TWENTY28 Dominates Tour of Newport News with Four Straight Wins

As spring settles into Virginia’s Blue Ridge, there’s exciting momentum on and off the bike. Roanoke continues to grow as an outdoor destination with the recent launch of “Let’s Go BOCO,” an interactive map to help residents and visitors discover the best local spots for hiking, biking, fishing, and more. Construction is also set to begin in 2025 on Virginia’s first in-river whitewater park, right here in Roanoke, and Shrewd Outdoors, a first-of-its-kind indoor archery business, is now open in Salem and registration for the upcoming U.S National Mountain Bike Championships is now open, the Virginia’s Blue Ridge region can expect approximately 2,000 athletes in July!

We’re sending our heartfelt support to our friends at Noke Van Co, whose building was recently lost to a fire, and to the City Space / Riverdale community for rallying to help them find a new space and keep their adventure-driven spirit alive.

This past weekend, the team took to the coast for the first-ever appearance at the Tour of Newport News, a new addition to the calendar and a perfect opportunity to support a growing Virginia-based event. Just a short drive from the historic triangle of Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Yorktown, Newport News offered a scenic backdrop for three days of racing.

With a compact, high-quality field and shorter, punchy stages, the event played perfectly into the hands of several of our athletes returning from the Pan American Championships. The result? Four wins across four stages.

A big thank you to race director, Graham Costa, his staff and volunteers for a great weekend of racing and thank you to his wonderful mom, Debra for hosting the team and to the junior hosts for their hospitality.

Stage 1 – Todd Stadium Points Race

Racing opened under slick, rainy skies—challenging conditions that demanded sharp handling, bold tactics, and plenty of grit. The day kicked off with a lot of talk about reduced tire pressure and a fast and tactical points race, where positioning and timing proved crucial. As puddles formed on the course, it quickly became clear: this was not a day for white socks!

Emily Ehrlich set the tone early, launching a bold solo move to gain a lap on the field—an aggressive strategy that paid dividends in the final tally. Meanwhile, her teammates played the game perfectly, scooping up key sprint points and marking any threats to the break. In a textbook display of teamwork and execution, the squad controlled the pace and dictated the race dynamics from start to finish.

In the end, it was Marlies Mejias who landed on top of the top of the leaderboard, claiming victory with the most accumulated points. Emily Ehrlich’s early move and consistent sprinting earned her a strong second place, while Rylee McMullen powered into third. Aevolo junior rider Emma Jimenez impressed everyone with a standout fourth-place finish, highlighted by a win in the final sprint—a brilliant effort from the young talent. Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic Abus) closed out the top five.

Marlies Mejias – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Emily Ehrlich – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Rylee McMullen – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Emma Jimenez Palos – TWENTY28 Aevolo Juniors Arielle Verhaaren – Automatic ABUS

Stage 2 – Crawford Road Time Trial

Saturday morning kicked off with a five-mile out-and-back time trial—short, intense, and perfectly suited for power riders. With minimal wind and cool conditions, it was a pure test of form and focus. The team showed up ready to deliver, turning the race into a friendly yet fierce intra-squad showdown.

Emily Ehrlich came out on top, edging out Marlies Mejias and Anna Hicks by just a few seconds in a tightly contested battle for the win. All three riders laid down blistering efforts. Anna Hicks delivered a strong ride to claim third, continuing to show consistency in the discipline. Rylee McMullen followed in fourth with another solid result, while Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic Abus) rounded out the top five. The time gaps may have been small, but the intensity and team spirit were unmistakably big. The performance set the tone for the remainder of the weekend, with the team carrying strong momentum into the afternoon’s racing.

“It was a fun change of pace after Pan Ams. I loved the team energy, and the time trial was a great challenge—everyone brought their best.” – Emily Ehrlich

Emily Ehrlich – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 11:39.04 Marlies Mejias – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 11:43.14 Anna Hicks – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 11:45.78 Rylee McMullen – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 11:48.83 Arielle Verhaaren – Automatic ABUS 11:53.78

Stage 3 – Newport News Downtown Criterium

Saturday afternoon’s 60-minute criterium was animated from the gun, with Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 taking control and setting an aggressive tempo. We knew Automatic Abus would be full gas with their powerful squad. The team executed their plan with precision, dictating the pace and covering moves, making it clear they intended to dominate the race. Anna Hicks was particularly relentless, spending extended time at the front.

With just a few laps remaining, a crash in the peloton brought the race to a sudden halt and led to a temporary neutralization. Unfortunately, junior rider Emma Jimenez sustained a broken collarbone in the incident—a heartbreaking outcome after a strong showing earlier in the weekend. The entire team wishes her a smooth and speedy recovery, and her tenacity will no doubt carry her through the healing process.

When racing resumed, the squad quickly refocused, determined to finish the day with purpose. In the final laps, the team executed a flawless lead-out, with Marlies Mejias launching a powerful sprint to take the win. Sofia Arreola followed closely for second, while Emily Ehrlich secured third in a clean sweep of the podium. Rylee McMullen crossed the line in fourth, and junior Bridget Ciambotti (TWENTY28 Aevolo) delivered an impressive ride to round out the top five.

“Being back in a crit-style race with this team was so energizing. We worked well together every day, and it was great to mix it up in the final stage and secure podiums alongside my teammates.” – Sofia Arreola

Marlies Mejias – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Sofia Arreola – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Emily Ehrlich – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Rylee McMullen – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Bridget Ciambotti – TWENTY28 Aevolo Juniors

Stage 4 – Fort Eustice Circuit Race

The final stage of the Tour of Newport delivered a thrilling conclusion to an already action-packed weekend. With legs fatigued but spirits high, the race quickly turned tactical as teams threw down constant attacks.

Automatic Abus launched the sprint with Arielle Verhaaren showcasing her quick acceleration speed and strength. It looked like she might hold to the line—but Marlies Mejias had other plans. With impeccable timing and raw power, Marlies surged past in the closing meters to secure her third stage win of the weekend, capping off a dominant performance.

“Newport News had such a good vibe. The stages were short, but aggressive, a perfect opportunity to practice team tactics. We were constantly in offensive mode and the entire team raced hard. The prizes were awesome including cash, craft beer and delicious locally made artisan cookies,” said Rylee McMullen.”

Marlies Mejias – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Arielle Verhaaren – Automatic ABUS Sofia Arreola – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Rylee McMullen – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Ivanie Blondin – Automatic ABUS

Omnium Classification

Marlies Mejias – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Emily Ehrlich – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Rylee McMullen – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Arielle Verhaaren – Automatic ABUS Sofia Arreola – Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

“I really enjoyed this weekend of racing. The courses were short and fast—perfect to use the power I’ve been building from track. Winning three stages was special, but what meant most was racing hard with my teammates in Virginia.” – Marlies Mejias

“Returning to international track racing was a humbling experience. I’m proud to bring home a silver medal, but more than that, I’m taking away valuable lessons. I’m used to being a dominant sprinter on the road here in the U.S., but the track is a different battlefield—one that demands sharp tactics and constant adaptation. This result has only fueled my motivation. I’m ready to make a deeper commitment to the track as I set my sights on the LA Olympics.” — Marlies Mejias