Virginia’s Blue Ridge Cycling Team Dominates Tour de Bloom

There’s been no shortage of action on and off the bike this spring, and we’re proud to see the momentum around cycling in our community and beyond.

Last week, PLAY Roanoke hosted a preview short track event at Elmwood Park, downtown Roanoke—and what a celebration it was! With sold-out fields across all categories, the energy was electric. This preview is just a glimpse of what’s to come when USA Cycling National Mountain Bike Championships roll into town this July, bringing nearly 2,000 athletes and their families to the region. Events like this not only ignite local enthusiasm but fuel meaningful economic impact—filling hotels, restaurants, and trails with vibrant life.

Thanks to the shared vision with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Roanoke is fast becoming the East Coast’s premiere cycling destination. Our partnership is creating real outcomes, not only in elite performance but in continuing to positioning the region as a national leader in outdoor recreation and sports tourism.

On the road, we just wrapped the UCI Tour de Bloom in Wenatchee, WA. Despite the challenge of transporting a Virginia-based team cross-country, we were determined to support this newly elevated women’s race—and it paid off in every way. Our athletes delivered standout performances across all five stages, capturing leader’s jerseys, podium finishes, and breakthrough moments including Salem, VA resident Marlies Mejias scoring the points classification jersey. The warm welcome from the Wenatchee community made the miles worth it.

En route to Bloom, I also had the privilege of joining Breakfast with Champions, a Women in Leadership panel in Bozeman, MT created by Sam Worthington. I was honored to share the stage with Jennifer Valente – 3x Olympic champion; Alexa Coyle – Professional soccer player, founder of Female’s Edge, and Marketing Manager at the Seattle Seahawks; Tricia Binford – Head Coach of MSU Women’s Basketball; Dr. Kathryn Bertany – CEO of Bozeman Health, we explored how the lessons of sport—resilience, decision-making, teamwork—translate into leadership far beyond competition.

From stage wins to jerseys, breakthroughs to sacrifices, Tour de Bloom was a defining race for our squad. Thank you again, Wenatchee. We’ll be back.

Stage 1: Waterville Road Race presented by STILL PROPERTIES

Lauren Stephens (USA) AEGIS Cycling Foundation Alia Shafi (USA) Fount Cycling Guild Marlies Mejias (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

The squad of Bethany Ingram, Anna Hicks, Rylee McMullen, Sofia Arreola, Emily Ehrlich and Marlies Mejias were supported by Joanne Kiesanowski, Sabrina Jones and Racer Gibson. Set against the backdrop of Washington’s classic wheat country, the Waterville Road Race unfolded on a flat course with rolling terrain—perfect for high-speed tactics and sharp teamwork.

The race opened with a strong performance from Marlies Mejias, who sprinted to a podium finish in 3rd place. “There were some nerves in the bunch for Stage 1, but we stayed calm and committed to our plan,” said team captain Sofia Arreola. “After covering early attacks, the team executed a textbook lead-out for Marlies, who took the first intermediate sprint—scoring double points and setting the tone for the day.”

The final sprint didn’t go exactly to plan, with a few small missteps, but Marlies showed her trademark grit, charging to 3rd in a tight photo finish. It was enough to secure the green jersey, a strong reward for the team’s cohesion and effort throughout the stage.

Most importantly, everyone finished safely in the bunch, and the team headed into Stage 2 with confidence and momentum.

Stage 2: Downtown Criterium presented by ROOKARD POOLS

Alia Shafi (USA) Fount Cycling Guild Marlies Mejias (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Lauren Stephens (USA) AEGIS Cycling Foundation

Points Jersey: Marlies Mejias (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

Leaders Jersey: Marlies Mejias (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

Set in the heart of historic Wenatchee, the Stage 2 criterium featured a fast and technical 1KM, four-corner course with quick straightaways, a short climb, and a descent over the iconic brick surface of Orondo Street.

“Our plan was to make the race hard from the gun—full team effort to set up Marlies for the first two intermediate sprints, then recover and lead her out for the finish. The crit was fast and relentless, with high average power and little opportunity to recover. Right off the line, a $500 prime was announced by a team supporter who asked me to go for it—I went all in and took it. Later, Emily strung out the field to win the $1,000 gambler’s prime. Commented Rylee McMullen. “We executed perfectly, putting Marlies in position to win both intermediate sprints and take full points. On the final lap, a rider launched a strong attack off our train and held it to the line. Marlies sprinted to 2nd from the group, capping off a strong team performance. We won all the intermediate sprints and grabbed the major primes—a solid day all around.”

Marlies Mejias delivered another strong performance claiming both the race leader’s jerseyand the points jersey. “Although we didn’t get the win, it was a good night with a second place, the leader’s jersey, and the points jersey,” said Marlies. “My team was impeccable. I hesitated at the finish when Alia Shafi launched a smart long-range attack.”

With another podium and both jerseys secured, the team rolled into Stage 3 with growing confidence and momentum.

Points Jersey: Marlies Mejias (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

Stage 3 took riders through the scenic village of Plain, starting near Plain Cellars and winding along forest roads north and west of town. The course showcased the beauty of the region, including the stunning North Shore Drive alongside Lake Wenatchee, and concluded with a steep, twisting climb to the top of Beaver Hill.

The stage featured continued aggression in the bunch, but with strong teamwork and smart race control—alongside Fount Cycling—Marlies Mejias successfully defended her lead in the points jersey and added to her tally.“Stage 3 was a beautiful course with fast, rolling roads throughout,” said Bethany Ingram. “We were able to control the race and help Marlies maintain her lead in the points jersey. The course ended with a quick and challenging climb, and I look forward to coming back next year to tackle it again!”

Stage 4: Builders First Source Time Trial

Emily Ehrlich (USA) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 39:09 Lauren Stephens (USA) (AEGIS Cycling Foundation) 40:22 Marlies Mejias (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 40:47

Points Jersey: Marlies Mejias (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

Leaders Jersey: Emily Ehrlich (USA) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

The pivotal Stage 4 time trial took riders on a 30K out-and-back course along a quiet, dead-end country road—known for its smooth pavement and minimal traffic. It proved to be a defining moment in the race. Emily Ehrlich delivered a commanding performance, putting over 1:13 into Lauren Stephens to seize the leader’s jersey. After earning a silver medal at the Pan American Championships a week prior, Emily was disappointed with that result—but this ride marked a powerful comeback and a confident statement ahead of the U.S. National Championships later this month.

“Tour of Bloom was a great reconvening of the team after some time apart working on our own individual goals. We picked up right where we left off with flawless tactics, great chemistry and tons of fun. For me I had my eyes set on the time trial. It was longer than most TTs, but similar to Pan Ams TT. This kind of TT was all about personal measured suffering, without any landmarks or big features on the course, it was truly a race of internal struggles.” Commented Emily Ehrlich. “I was happy with my performance as it felt like my first peak performance of the season. My fitness, race form, and mindset is heading in the right direction and still stepping upwards and I’m very excited to see how far I can continue to push in the near future.”

Marlies Mejias secured another podium in 3rd, delivering a composed and breakthrough time trial. She paced herself brilliantly, stayed mentally sharp, and locked in her hold on the green points jersey heading into the queen stage.

Bethany Ingram also impressed, earning her first UCI top-10 time trial finish—a breakout result in just her second TT appearance. “I was surprised to finish 10th in the time trial. With all of my time on the track this spring, I wasn’t sure how such a long effort would go, but I was pleased with the result and am motivated to improve!”

Stage 5: Ed Farrar Queen Stage

5th Anna Hicks (USA) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

1st Points Jersey Final: Marlies Mejoas (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

4th General Classification: Marlies Mejias (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

6th General Classification: Anna Hicks (USA) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

The Queen Stage delivered fireworks from start to finish. With a summit finish at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort and mountain terrain that demanded everything from the riders, the pressure was on—but the team rose to the challenge.

From the opening kilometers, the squad executed to perfection, setting Marlies Mejias up to sweep all three intermediate sprints and secure an unshakable grip on the green points jersey. As the race hit the final slopes and the summit reshaped the GC, it was Lauren Stephens who ultimately claimed the overall win.

But one of the standout performances of the day came from Anna Hicks, who after a week of tireless teamwork, took her moment to shine—riding with courage and precision to secure 5th place on the most demanding stage of the week.

With another podium, the points classification sealed, and every rider contributing to a week of unity and strength, the team closed out Tour de Bloom on a high.

“Racing with this team is always something special—we continue to grow together, learning how to complement each other’s strengths with every race,” said Marlies Mejias. “Tour de Bloom was not only incredibly well organized, but it also pushed me in new ways. Winning the green jersey was 100% a team effort, and I’m so proud of how we executed every stage. Even after all my years in the sport, this race helped me grow personally. I discovered more about myself, embraced the challenges, and came away with a stronger belief in what I can achieve. I can’t wait to chase our next goals together.”

A definite highlight was the downtown criterium—an electric atmosphere with big crowds and even bigger premes! Marlies sprinted her way to a strong 2nd place finish on the night, gaining enough bonus seconds along the way to take over the GC lead, thanks to great teamwork along the way, thrilling the fans and fueling our momentum. TT day was a special one for us where Emily delivered an outstanding performance, claiming the stage win by a huge margin and taking over the leader’s jersey. Marlies also was 3rd on the day and took charge of the points jersey—proving our versatility.

The queen stage on the final day was truly epic, packed with climbs and intermediate sprints in the first hour. While we couldn’t hold onto the pink jersey, we’re incredibly proud of the teamwork and grit our riders showed. The team targeted all three intermediate sprints with purpose, collecting valuable bonus seconds before launching our GC riders into the final climbs. Anna was especially strong, finishing 5th on the stage and climbing into 6th overall. Marlies showed her all-around class by climbing to 4th GC, and Emily capped off her week with 10th overall.

Huge credit to Rylee, Bethany, and Sofia for their tireless work in support of the team’s goals—this truly was a full team effort. We came away with the points jersey, held the leader’s jersey for two stages, and proved our track stars can shine just as brightly at a UCI stage race.

Wenatchee was a wonderful host, and we’re so grateful for the support of the local community and the opportunity to race in beautiful Washington State. We’re proud to have supported the inaugural women’s UCI 2.2 edition of Tour de Bloom and hope to see this race continue to grow for years to come.”