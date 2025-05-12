VA Tech Celebrates Aspire! Award Recipients for Service, Leadership, and Impact

In the final Aspire! Awards ceremony of the 2024-25 academic year, Student Affairs celebrated students and faculty who embrace service as a path to growth, progress, and empowerment — for themselves and their communities at Virginia Tech.

Student Affairs’ Aspirations for Student Learning recognize the unique contributions made by those who embrace meaningful education and spirited service. The Aspirations reflect the curiosity, self-understanding and integrity, civility, courageous leadership, and embrace of Virginia Tech’s motto Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).

At the May ceremony, previous Aspire! honorees Savaria Parrish and Jordyn Lewis were awarded McClelland Aspirations Scholarships to support their continuing service to the Aspirations, and Dave Goodwin ’88 was recognized with the Embrace Ut Prosim as a Way of Life Alumni Aspire! Award.

Nominations for the 2025-26 academic year Aspire! Awards are open to recognize Virginia Tech students, faculty, and staff.

Katelyn Stebbins, Commit to Unwavering Curiosity

Katelyn Stebbins describes curiosity as “the driving force behind lifelong learning — the desire to ask meaningful questions, challenge assumptions, and explore the unknown with an open mind.”

Stebbins’ decision to pursue a dual research and medical degree stemmed from her passion to translate scientific discoveries into clinical applications. She was the first Virginia Tech student to be awarded an F30 grant from the National Institutes of Health and has served as an Early Career Policy Ambassador for the Society of Neuroscience.

Stebbins was recognized for her dedication to improving patient outcomes through interdisciplinary approaches to science and medicine and for inspiring others with her enthusiastic approach to learning, collaboration, and mentorship.

Stebbins is a medical student at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and a Ph.D. candidate in Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health.

Adam Hoch, Pursue Self-Understanding and Integrity

“Self-understanding has been accepting that my path wasn’t linear. Sometimes progress looks like stillness or a step back,” said Adam Hoch. “Integrity is staying anchored to who you are, honoring your values even when it’s uncomfortable.”

Hoch embraced his journey to medical school as a time to reflect on his commitment to supporting others. His nominator describes Hoch’s willingness to advocate for others as setting a “shining example” for fellow medical students. Hoch’s volunteer activities, such as co-leading ScholarDocs and founding an internship program in Texas, serve to further educational access for prospective medical students.

Hoch was recognized for living his values through a commitment to serve and advocate for others.

Hoch is a medical student at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Velu Krishnan, Practice Civility

Velu Krishnan’s “genuine empathy, kindness and work ethic have and will continue to have an impact — not only on those who are around him, but his future patients and community,” said his nominator.

By embracing open-mindedness and empathy, Krishan furthers his passion for helping others. He is an advocate for health equity and serves to uplift future medical professionals through his service as a peer educator and leader in the ScholarDocs program.

Krishnan was recognized for his caring, considerate approach to engaging patients and for devotion to comprehensive, equitable medical care.

Krishnan is a medical student at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

C.J. Cotten, Prepare for a Life of Courageous Leadership

C.J. Cotten’s actions “set an inspiring example of what it means to lead with compassion, integrity, and strength,” said her nominator.

Cotten has served the Corps of Cadets as cadre in the Echo Company, head of the corps’ Civilian Leadership Track, commanding officer of Hotel Company, and as a student leader. She has embraced leadership to further her passion for bettering the world. Her nominator said that she “inspires other women to step into leadership roles, challenge themselves, and believe in their own potential.”

Cotten was recognized for her passionate leadership and service to her community.

Cotten is a senior majoring in National Security and Foreign Affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, with a minor in Leadership through the corps.

Samuel Kennedy, Embrace Ut Prosim as a Way of Life

“Service isn’t a phase; it’s a lifelong responsibility, and it’s one I will carry with me in every chapter of my life,” said Samuel Kennedy.

As a Navy veteran, Kennedy joined Veterans@VT when he came to Virginia Tech. His leadership doubled organizational membership, establishing a lasting support system for the veteran community. Now, Kennedy also serves as a mentor for veterans and military spouses and as the founding chair of the Blacksburg Military Alliance Group. In 2024, Kennedy received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his service and dedication to veterans.

Kennedy was recognized for his commitment to supporting and serving the veteran community at Virginia Tech.

Kennedy is a Master of Information Technology student in Pamplin College of Business.

Stephen Garnett, Embrace Ut Prosim as a Way of Life Faculty/Staff Award

“Ut Prosim is all around you, and gets ingrained in you if you let it,” said Stephen Garnett. “It’s more than just a motto. It’s a philosophy, a climate, and a culture of service oriented toward contributing to the larger good.”

Garnett began his time with Virginia Tech Dining Services as a student employee and now serves as associate director of contracts and administration. His nominator describes his leadership as inclusive, empathetic, and flexible, uplifting his team members and the department at large. By embracing innovative ideas in his work, a nominator said Garnett “exemplifies how service can enrich and elevate the entire community.”

Garnett was recognized for his lasting contributions to the Virginia Tech community through spirited leadership and service.

Highlighting Hokies

Each academic year, the Aspire! Awards honor 25 students and five faculty/staff members who embody the Aspirations for Student Learning. Through five yearly celebrations, Student Affairs showcases the breadth of contributions made by the university community across disciplines and roles.

Nominations are open for the 2025-26 Aspire! Awards. Help Student Affairs celebrate Hokies and their lasting impact on the Virginia Tech community through curiosity, civility, courageous leadership, self-understanding and integrity, and embrace of Ut Prosim!

Written by Kyndall Hanson, a senior majoring in multimedia journalism and philosophy, politics, and economics.