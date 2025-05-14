Kids to Parks Day at Explore Park Saturday, May 17

Join Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism for a full day of adventure and exploration at Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 17!

Celebrate National Kids to Parks Day at Explore Park with a wide range of activities for all ages including Treetop Quest, a Twilight Zipline experience, nature education and a movie in the park! See the full event schedule below.

Treetop Quest – 9 AM – 4 PM

Explore Park’s aerial adventure and zipline course is open weekends for ages 4 and up. Visit ExplorePark.org/Treetop to book your quest!

Biking Basics – 10 AM – 1 PM

Need help teaching your child to ride a bike? Bring your wheels and take advantage of a practice area in Explore Park while learning the basics of. Ages 5+ and admission is free.

Archery Basics – 10 AM – 12 PM & 3 PM – 5 PM

Learn the basics of archery at Explore Park! This skill-based class will get young archers on-target.

• 10 AM – 12 PM – Ages 8-11

• 3 PM – 5 PM – Ages 12-15

Nature Education – 10 AM – 3 PM

Join the Explore Park Naturalist for nature activities throughout the day! Learn about the diverse habitats in Explore Park, which offer the perfect settings for a variety of animals to raise their young.

Treetop Quest Twilight Zipline – Time Slots 6:00 PM – 8:40 PM

Soar through the trees in darkness and strap on a head lamp at Treetop Quest! Start times available from 6 PM to 8:40 PM. Advance registration required at ExplorePark.org/Treetop.

Movie Night – 8 PM – 10 PM

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the original “Jumanji” on the big screen in the Explore Park Courtyard. Admission is free and no registration is required.

Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com or call (540) 427-1800 for event details.