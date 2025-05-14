YMCA Promotes Lifesaving Skills During National Water Safety Month

As families prepare for summer adventures in pools, lakes, and rivers, the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is reminding parents and caregivers that water safety begins with education.

May is National Water Safety Month, a critical time to focus on drowning prevention. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and the second-leading cause for children under 14, according to the CDC.

Through its Y Splash program and Riptides Swim School, the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is committed to ensuring every child in our region has the skills and confidence to stay safe in and around water. Enrolling children in swim lessons can reduce their risk of drowning by up to 88% (Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine), underscoring just how critical water safety education is during the warmer months.

“Our Y teaches more than just swimming—we teach safety, confidence, and life-saving skills,” said Matthew Reedy, Aquatics Director at the Botetourt Family YMCA. “Plus, our Y Splash program gives thousands of local second graders a free, foundational water safety education that could save their life or the life of a friend.”

One of the most important rules for preventing drowning is to never swim alone or without a designated water watcher. Whether kids are in a pool, lake, or even the bathtub, they need constant, focused supervision by an adult.

“Always keep children within arm’s reach when they’re in or near water,” said Reedy. “Even confident swimmers can get into trouble quickly. Bathtubs, pools, lakes—any body of water requires attention.”

And when it comes to safety gear, Reedy is direct: “If your child is still learning to swim or not confident in the water, a Coast Guard-approved life jacket is a must. It’s not just about safety—it gives them peace of mind.”

About Y Splash: Each spring and fall, the Y partners with Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem City and Botetourt County schools to teach every second grader basic water safety. Students receive three days of classroom and pool instruction led by YMCA aquatics experts at the Botetourt Family YMCA, Salem Family YMCA, or the Kirk Family YMCA. The curriculum includes personal safety skills, emergency response techniques, and handouts for parents to reinforce lessons at home.

At the end of the program, all students take a swim assessment. Children identified as non-swimmers are offered two months of free swim lessons to reduce their risk of drowning. This program is supported by donations.

On average, 53% of participating students are non-swimmers—underscoring the need for accessible water safety education.

Year-Round Swim Lesson: The YMCA’s Riptides Swim School offers progressive instruction for swimmers of all levels at the Botetourt Family YMCA, Salem Family YMCA, and the Kirk Family YMCA. Students learn everything from water adjustment to competitive stroke development, with opportunities to advance to the Riptides Swim Team.