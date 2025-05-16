Virginia Fire Officials Urge Caution Ahead of July 4th Fireworks

Fireworks are a beloved tradition during holidays, but before lighting that fuse, it’s important to remember that things can quickly go from dazzling to disaster.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that firework injuries increased between 2008 and 2023, with most occurring around the Fourth of July. In 2023, fireworks were responsible for eight fatalities and an estimated 9,700 injuries nationwide, with 42% being burns.

Under the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code, it’s illegal to possess or use any firework that “explodes, rises into the air or travels laterally, or fires projectiles into the air.”

This includes fireworks like firecrackers, torpedoes, bottle rockets and Roman candles. Only fireworks that stay on the ground—pinwheels, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents, sparklers and whirligigs—are permissible. For a list of legal fireworks and distributors, visit bit.ly/3FccHFj.

Additionally, many local jurisdictions ban fireworks entirely, and fireworks are forbidden on federal lands. The Virginia Department of Forestry warns that anyone who sparks a wildfire can face steep fines, jail time and liability for fire suppression and reclamation costs.

Todd Jones, a Virginia Fire Marshal Academy instructor, has seen firsthand what happens when fireworks aren’t handled responsibly.

“An insured set off fireworks and put the used products in a trash can,” recalled Jones, who also is senior claims investigator for Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. “It ignited the debris and burned the building.”

Even innocent-looking fireworks are packing heat.

“Sparklers burn around 2,000 degrees, and it’s a small thin wire that could cause injury,” Jones cautioned.

In 2023, sparklers accounted for 700 emergency room visits. The National Fire Protection Association reports sparklers cause nearly half of firework injuries among children under 5 years old.

Before lighting fireworks, monitor weather conditions and check for burn bans. If the ground is dry or it’s a blustery day, it’s best to reschedule.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” advised Matt Nuckols, Virginia Farm Bureau Farm Safety Advisory Committee chair. “There might be grass pastures or valuable cropland like corn and wheat nearby that could quickly catch fire.”

Fireworks also can impact nearby farms and livestock.

“Like dogs, livestock can be spooked by fireworks,” Nuckols added. “Spooked livestock can create situations that can injure themselves or farmers working with them. They can run through fences, knock each other down or injure a farmer.”

Before celebrating with fireworks:

Consider attending public fireworks displays or using alternatives like party poppers, bubbles, silly string or glow sticks.

Know local fireworks laws, and only buy legal fireworks from licensed dealers.

Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Closely supervise older children.

Avoid drinking alcohol while lighting fireworks.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Keep a fire extinguisher and bucket of water or hose nearby.

Soak spent, unused and/or malfunctioning fireworks in water before discarding.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away.

Never try relighting or handling malfunctioning fireworks.

Never place any part of your body over a firework when lighting it.

Never point or throw fireworks, including sparklers, at anyone.

Read more about firework safety in the spring issue of Cultivate magazine at vafb.com.