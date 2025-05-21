back to top
Community

City of Salem to Host NCAA DII, DIII Women’s Lacrosse National Championships

The Roanoke Star
May 21, 2025

NCAA National Championship action continues in Salem, VA in the form of women’s lacrosse. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the City of Salem, Roanoke College, and ODAC have partnered to host the 2025 NCAA DII & DIII Women’s Lacrosse National Championships. Eight DII & DIII Women’s Lacrosse teams – over 260 athletes – will compete for their division’s national championship title May 22 – 25 at Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium.

“Sporting events such as NCAA championships are a core part of economic development in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. These two championships are expected to generate between $800K – $1 million in direct spending – that’s money spent by people outside our region and injected directly into the local economy,” said John Oney, Vice President of Sports and Sales at Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

When: 

NCAA DII Women’s Lacrosse National Championships

Friday, May 23, 2025, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Semifinals)

Sunday, May 25, 2025, noon (Championship finals)

NCAA DIII Women’s Lacrosse National Championships

Thursday, May 22, 2025, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Semifinals)

Saturday, May 24, 2025, 5 p.m. (Championship finals)

Where: Kerr Stadium (Roanoke College) 301 N. Market Street Salem, VA 24153

Who:

NCAA DII Women’s Lacrosse

Tampa vs. UIndy

Slippery Rock vs. Adelphi

NCAA DIII Women’s Lacrosse

Middlebury vs. Colby

Gettysburg vs. Tufts

