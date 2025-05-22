Governor Youngkin Highlights Maternal Mental Health Efforts in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin joined the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority at its Women’s Residential Treatment Center, to issue a proclamation recognizing May as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month and highlight important efforts his administration has taken to address the health needs of new and expecting mothers. The Women’s Residential Treatment Center, located in Richmond, is one of only 3 Virginia facilities that allow children to stay with their mothers during treatment.

“When we see life-changing results, we should run faster and deeper and with a more committed effort to have more of those life-changing results. That’s what today’s Maternal Mental Health Month announcement was all about and that’s how we’ve strived to structure everything we’ve done in my administration,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Governor and First Lady were joined by Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly, Virginia Department of Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, Department of Medical Assistance Services Director Cheryl Roberts, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Nelson Smith, along with local leaders, stakeholders, and patients. The Youngkin Administration’s maternal health efforts have centered around three key pillars: improving data, expanding targeted high-quality care, and increasing awareness.

“Mothers have an ordained role in the lives of babies and ensuring they can remain bonded is paramount,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Special places of caring like Richmond Behavioral Health Authority’s Women’s Residential Treatment Center provide an essential environment and we laud the good works happening here.”

“I’ve heard amazing stories of individuals who have come back from the lowest of places and are living healthy lives and raising strong families. These moms are our heroes—their stories remind us that we can never give up and we must fight to solve the big challenges they’re facing. That’s exactly what Governor and First Lady Youngkin have done these past three and a half years and it’s what we remain laser-focused on,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly.

Governor Youngkin and his team have taken the following steps to improve maternal mental health in Virginia since he came into office:

Implemented Right Help, Right Now: Announced the Right Help, Right Now Behavioral Health Transformation Plan, prioritizing behavioral health access, quality, and outcomes for all Virginians, which has included support for maternal-infant mental health initiatives, including support in the 2024 biennium budget for the expansion of VMAP Moms+, and highlighted supports for pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorders such as Project LINK.

Announced the Right Help, Right Now Behavioral Health Transformation Plan, prioritizing behavioral health access, quality, and outcomes for all Virginians, which has included support for maternal-infant mental health initiatives, including support in the 2024 biennium budget for the expansion of VMAP Moms+, and highlighted supports for pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorders such as Project LINK. Issued Executive Order 32 Re-establishing the Maternal Health Data and Quality Measures Task Force: Signed Executive Order 32 re-establishing the Task Force on Maternal Health Data and Quality Measures, which aims to improve data collection, inform policies, and address maternal health disparities.

Signed Executive Order 32 re-establishing the Task Force on Maternal Health Data and Quality Measures, which aims to improve data collection, inform policies, and address maternal health disparities. Issued Maternal Mortality Data Executive Directive 11: Signed Executive Directive 11 to support healthier pregnant women, mothers, and infants by reporting actionable maternal mortality data. The data are designed to be used as a resource to establish best practices to assist mothers during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum.

Signed Executive Directive 11 to support healthier pregnant women, mothers, and infants by reporting actionable maternal mortality data. The data are designed to be used as a resource to establish best practices to assist mothers during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. Launched the “Ask About Aspirin” Educational Campaign: The Department of Medical Assistance Services, as part of its commitment to improving care for pregnant women, is encouraging expectant mothers to discuss the benefits of low-dose aspirin with their healthcare providers to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease including preeclampsia.

The Department of Medical Assistance Services, as part of its commitment to improving care for pregnant women, is encouraging expectant mothers to discuss the benefits of low-dose aspirin with their healthcare providers to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease including preeclampsia. Increased Access to Doula Services: Signed HB1614 and SB1418 to build upon the successful community doula program by increasing the number of doula visits covered under Medicaid.

Signed HB1614 and SB1418 to build upon the successful community doula program by increasing the number of doula visits covered under Medicaid. Extended Postpartum Medicaid Coverage: In 2022, Virginia extended postpartum coverage up to 12 months for Medicaid members, a significant expansion from the previous 60-day period.

In 2022, Virginia extended postpartum coverage up to 12 months for Medicaid members, a significant expansion from the previous 60-day period. Enhanced Quality Improvements: Signed HB2753 and SB1279 requiring all hospitals, licensed birthing centers, and free-standing emergency departments to adopt standardized protocols, known as “safety bundles,” for identifying obstetric emergencies for both inpatient and outpatient care.

Signed HB2753 and SB1279 requiring all hospitals, licensed birthing centers, and free-standing emergency departments to adopt standardized protocols, known as “safety bundles,” for identifying obstetric emergencies for both inpatient and outpatient care. Increased Payments for Psychiatric and Obstetric-Gynecological Graduate Medical Residencies: Raised the supplemental payments for all qualifying obstetric-gynecological and psychiatric residencies from $100,000 to $150,000 annually to increase applications and help grow the necessary workforce.

Raised the supplemental payments for all qualifying obstetric-gynecological and psychiatric residencies from $100,000 to $150,000 annually to increase applications and help grow the necessary workforce. Provided $2.5 million to Fund Perinatal Health Hub Pilot Programs: Provided funding for increasing the number of perinatal health hubs throughout the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health, in collaboration with the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, will provide two-year grant awards for community-based providers (hubs) that will improve perinatal outcomes and reduce maternal and infant mortality in their communities.

Provided funding for increasing the number of perinatal health hubs throughout the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health, in collaboration with the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, will provide two-year grant awards for community-based providers (hubs) that will improve perinatal outcomes and reduce maternal and infant mortality in their communities. Increased Access to Obstetric-Gynecological Services: Introduced quarterly Saturday clinic hours at Bon Secours Southside Regional Hospital for Medicaid members in Petersburg. INOVA Health Center also extended hours across the health system to increase access to expecting mothers.

Video of the announcement can be viewed here.

The proclamation can be read here.