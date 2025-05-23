Youngkin Reopens Route 58 in Washington County Following Hurricane Devestation

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the reopening of the 1.5-mile section of Route 58 between Damascus and Konnarock that was destroyed by Hurricane Helene last fall. This project—completed five months ahead of schedule and at a vastly lower cost than first projected—restores a critical lifeline for residents, businesses, visitors and emergency services. Joined by members of the General Assembly, local officials and community leaders, the Governor praised the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and its prime contractor, W-L Construction & Paving, Inc., for completing the complex rebuild in record time.

“My visits to Southwest Virginia between the day following the hurricane and today’s celebration are etched with images of people who have worked tirelessly to rebuild,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In a true testament to the strength of our local workforce and the resilience of the people of Southwest Virginia, we were able to complete the project faster than expected and at a lower cost. Today is not just about restoring infrastructure and rebuilding roads, we are also rebuilding communities, livelihoods, and hope.”

When Hurricane Helene struck, Whitetop Laurel Creek surged through Jefferson National Forest, sweeping away homes, washing out miles of the Virginia Creeper Trail and demolishing the mountain corridor of Route 58. Emergency response was underway immediately following the disaster, and discussions of rebuilding Route 58 quickly ensued.

With no original roadway plans, VDOT engineers pieced together a hybrid design using drone footage, partial 1990s drawings, and pre-storm aerial imagery. The VDOT team began coordinating with Jefferson National Forest staff almost immediately following the hurricane, as this section of Route 58 is wholly located within an easement of the U.S. Forest Service.

While VDOT was working on the design, efforts were underway to establish an emergency contract to ensure the roadway would be rebuilt as quickly as possible. W-L Construction & Paving, Inc., of Chilhowie, served as the primary contractor for the project. The reconstruction relied on an unconventional embankment method that combined stream restoration with roadway construction. Crews armored the slope along Whitetop Laurel Creek with boulders weighing up to 10,000 pounds, redirecting the creek and fortifying the corridor against future floods.

“We were on the ground immediately after the hurricane, focused on emergency response but also recognizing the important role Route 58 plays in the community and the need to rebuild quickly,” said Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III. “Because of the Governor’s leadership and the incredible work of VDOT, we were able to develop a plan and rebuild this road five months ahead of schedule and at a significantly lower cost than originally projected. I applaud VDOT and everyone involved for working together to execute the plan and accelerate this project to completion.”

“I congratulate VDOT and their partners for the collaboration and innovative strategy that delivered this project in record time,” added Chief Transformation Officer Rob Ward.

“We can’t say enough about not only the dedication of VDOT staff, but our partners at W-L Construction and Paving, Inc., to this project as well as to this community,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “In addition to the roadway work, the company has also been working with the Washington County Service Authority to rebuild the county’s waterline beneath Route 58.”

The result is a project expected to finish at roughly $7 million—far below the original $47 million estimate, and five months earlier than the December 2025 target.

“After the hardship brought by Hurricane Helene, the reopening of Route 58 in record time is a powerful reminder of our community’s strength, perseverance, and unity,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “I’m deeply proud of the work that brought us to this moment and grateful for the spirit of resilience that defines Damascus, the surrounding community, and all of Southwest Virginia.”

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the swift reopening of Route 58 following the significant impact of Hurricane Helene on our region,” said Delegate Israel O’Quinn. “The hard work and dedication of both VDOT and W-L Construction to complete the repairs ahead of schedule are truly commendable. We also deeply appreciate Governor Youngkin’s leadership throughout this challenging time. The recovery efforts have demonstrated the strength of our partnerships across the federal, state, and local levels of government.”

Route 58 is once again open to traffic, restoring access to the Virginia Creeper Trail, local businesses, and the scenic heart of Southwest Virginia.