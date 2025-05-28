Free Summer Meals for Roanoke Children Available Starting June 9

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) serves meals at no charge to children 18 and under through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Nutrition Meals Program (SUN Meals). The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis to students who attend RCPS locations beginning June 9 through August 8, 2025. Visit RCPS’ website for the complete list of times, dates, and locations: www.rcps.info/nutrition.

