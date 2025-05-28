Shawn McDaniel to direct development for Fralin Biomedical Research Institute

Shawn McDaniel, a seasoned fundraising professional with 28 years of experience in philanthropic development for academic medical and research institutions, has been named the new executive director of development for the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and for Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tech.

In this role, McDaniel will support the research institute’s efforts to tackle medical challenges, strengthen the university’s health sciences and technology initiatives, and enhance its global reputation.

“Mr. McDaniel’s experience in academic medical philanthropy and deep understanding of fundraising strategy makes him an excellent fit for this role,” said Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology. “We are excited to welcome Shawn and look forward to the impact his leadership will have in advancing the institute’s mission.”

McDaniel will lead an advancement team responsible for securing philanthropic support to advance biomedical research and innovation, focused on building the institute’s strengths in neuroscience, cardiovascular science, cancer biology, and other critical fields.

He will be based in Roanoke with efforts that extend to Blacksburg and the greater Washington, D.C., metro area.

Most recently, McDaniel oversaw fundraising, engaged donors, and secured major and principal gifts for the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, which is part of Oklahoma’s comprehensive academic health system including the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Prior to his work at OU Health, McDaniel held leadership positions at the KU Endowment Association – the official fundraising foundation for the University of Kansas – and Mayo Clinic, where he played key roles in multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns.

He also serves as co-chair of the National Association of Cancer Center Development Officers’ major gifts affinity group and has been recognized nationally for excellence in integrated advancement.

“The opportunity to support the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s groundbreaking research is truly exciting,” McDaniel said. “I look forward to collaborating with faculty, leadership, and donors to drive philanthropic support that fuels innovation and discovery.”

The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute is a leading biomedical research organization dedicated to advancing human health through cancer, neuroscience, health behaviors, and cardiovascular research, including exercise science and neuromotor research.

McDaniel began his new role on April 21.