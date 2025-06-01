Virginia Department of Forestry Suppresses 437 Spring Wildfires

During this year’s spring fire season, which ran from Feb. 15 to April 30, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) responded to 437 wildfires that burned 8,105 acres and damaged 66 structures, including 22 homes. Suppression efforts by DOF and the agency’s firefighting partners are credited with saving 426 homes and 304 other structures, protecting an estimated value of nearly $79 million. For comparison, 328 wildfires burned 19,440 acres during the 2024 spring fire season.

Escaped debris burns were once again the leading cause of wildfires this spring. In many cases, these fires were caused by landowners burning during elevated wildfire conditions with dry and windy weather. Virginians are reminded to check the weather forecast before lighting any outdoor fires.

“Compared to last year’s extreme fire activity, this spring fire season was only slightly above our 10-year average of approximately 350 wildfires and 6,200 acres burned, “said DOF Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “This return to average activity can likely be attributed to the periodic rainfalls many areas received. However, Hurricane Helene, as well as recent winter storms, generated significant amounts of woody debris, which increased fuel loads and created access challenges in some areas. Debris generated by Helene will pose a challenge for at least the next five years in southwest Virginia.”

Although the spring fire season has ended, smart burning practices are always in season. Follow these tips to prevent wildfires:

Check with local officials before burning

Avoid burning if your locality is in a drought

Avoid burning on dry, windy days

Keep your burn pile small

Stay with your fire until it’s completely out (drown, stir, drown again, ensure it’s cool)

Have a rake or shovel and a charged water hose on hand

Have a phone ready to call 911 if a fire escapes your control

Consider a “green” alternative to burning yard debris: compost your organic yard waste

Fall fire season begins Oct. 15. Learn more about wildfire prevention and check daily wildfire conditions on the DOF website.