VA Tech Researchers Explore New Peptide Drug for Brain Cancer

A lab-designed molecule developed and extensively studied by scientists with Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC could represent a breakthrough in slowing tumor recurrence in glioblastoma, an aggressive and deadly form of brain cancer.

In a study published May 16 in Cell Death and Disease, researchers identified a previously unknown trait of cancer cells that shows promise for therapeutic intervention. The group outlined the mechanism of action and effectiveness of the experimental drug known as JM2, revealing its potential as a peptide therapy to target cancer cells that can renew and regrow, even after chemotherapy and radiation.

Glioblastoma, the most common form of malignant brain tumor, is particularly difficult to treat. The median survival after diagnosis is just over 14 months.

Treatment typically involves surgically removing as much of the tumor as possible, followed by radiation and chemotherapy with a drug called temozolomide. However, glioblastoma always recurs from the presence of treatment-resistant glioblastoma stem cells. These cancer cells can survive, even after standard therapies, leading to tumor regrowth.

“Glioblastoma stem cells can adapt easily to both their environment and treatment,” said Samy Lamouille, corresponding author on the study and an assistant professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. “These cells can lie dormant, and at some point, they reawaken and then rebuild the tumor. It’s critical to find a way to target this population of cancer cells.”

The Lamouille lab studies how cancer cells communicate with each other and with their surrounding environment, with a particular focus on connexin 43. That protein plays a key role in forming gap junctions, which enable direct cell-to-cell communication.

“Connexin 43 plays a complex role in cancer,” Lamouille said. “Depending on its expression and localization in cancer cells, it can both suppress and support cancer growth.” He was intrigued by the dual role and set out to investigate connexin 43 in glioblastoma stem cells.

The collaborative and multidisciplinary environment at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute was key.

Experimenting with laboratory-grown glioblastoma stem-like cells, Lamouille turned to super-resolution microscopy, a powerful technique that allows researchers to visualize and localize proteins at nanoscale.

Associate Professor James Smyth specializes in this technique in studying gap junctions and connexin proteins in heart disease. Together, they discovered for the first time that connexin 43 is strongly associated with microtubules in these cells, decorating them along their entire length. Building on this discovery, Lamouille came up with the idea to use JM2, a connexin 43-derived peptide that mimics the microtubule-interacting domain of connexin 43, to further explore its role in glioblastoma stem cells.