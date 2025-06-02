VBR TWENTY28 Dominates East Coast Criterium Weekend

After a morning ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the team—along with representatives from Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and VBR Sports—gathered at Cardinal Bicycle in Roanoke, Virginia, for a delicious lunch and the chance to celebrate our newly crowned National Champions. It was a perfect way to kick off a weekend that reminded us why criterium racing on the East Coast is so special.

Criterium racing doesn’t get much better than this past weekend. As we celebrated a sweep of three major races, we also paused to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day—a time to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. Racing in their memory added an extra layer of pride, purpose, and gratitude to every lap.

Our small but mighty international crew of Marlies Mejias (CUB), Sofía Arreola (MEX), and Rylee McMullen (NZL) delivered an unforgettable performance—three races, three wins—and showcased the kind of team chemistry and tactical excellence that define who we are.

It all began Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Classic, part of the Gears and Guitars festival. Marlies sprinted to victory, securing our third consecutive win at this event—a powerful testament to her consistency and the trust built within this team.

With energy high, the squad made a spontaneous decision to jump into the Easton Criterium the following day—a new race on our calendar. Sofía seized the opportunity and took the win against a strong international field.

The final chapter of the weekend unfolded on Memorial Day at the 80th edition of the historic Tour of Somerville. One of the most storied criteriums in the country, it was the perfect stage for Marlies to notch another victory, with Sofia and Rylee expertly supporting her from start to finish.

From honoring tradition to creating new history, this weekend was a reminder of the power of teamwork, resilience, and respect. With just three riders, this crew delivered big results—proving that heart, preparation, and purpose are the true markers of a winning team.

Up next is the Armed Forces Cycling Classic—two days of elbows-out criterium racing. Day one debuts a new course through the heart of Washington, D.C., racing past our nation’s capital, followed by the iconic Clarendon Cup in Arlington, Virginia.

Marlies Mejias’ Report

“Winston-Salem is one of my favorite crits. It was one of the first criteriums I ever raced in the U.S., back in 2017—and I didn’t even finish in the top 50. So to win it now is really special for me,” shared Marlies Mejias. “It’s a tough, technical course that demands focus, power, and precision. And even though we didn’t have a full squad here, we’ve now won it three years in a row—which says so much about our team’s commitment.”

What makes this victory even more meaningful is the way it was earned. With just three riders, the team executed perfectly. Sofia Arreola and Rylee McMullen played critical roles in controlling the race, reading the field, and setting me up for the final move. Every lap was intentional.

It wasn’t just about speed—it was about trust, teamwork, and tactical clarity. The result? A beautiful continuation of a winning tradition at Winston-Salem.

Winning a race is always exciting—but winning together is what makes it unforgettable.”

Sofia’s Report

“We made a last-minute decision to race the Easton Criterium—hopped in the car and drove six hours the morning of the event. No course recon, no call-up—we rolled straight to the start line from the very back of the grid. Our plan was simple: stay patient, let the bigger teams do the early work, and position ourselves for a strong finish, especially for our sprinter, Marlies.

The course was fast, technical, and a blast to race—lined with enthusiastic crowds and an electric atmosphere. About nine laps from the finish, a decisive move went up the road. I jumped across, and it quickly turned into the winning break. Along the way, I managed to snag a few primes and held it to the line with another rider, taking the win for the team.

Back in the bunch, Marlies powered to second in the field sprint, landing her fourth overall—an incredible result and a testament to a true team effort. Rylee was the ultimate teammate—calm, strong, and exactly where we needed her.

What made the day even more special was learning that my dad raced these very same criteriums back in 1978, as part of the Mexican Junior National Team. Nearly 50 years later, I got to race—and win—in the pro women’s field.

It was one of those rare full-circle moments that make all the miles, sweat, and sacrifice feel so deeply worth it.”

Rylee’s report

“Tour of Somerville was celebrating 80 years and is the longest running race in America so we were really excited to have the chance to race! The field was the most stacked we’ve seen so far with riders from the US, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, NZ, GB, and Colombia all lining up. It was our third day in a row of racing, and we were ready to go all in together.

Everything finally just clicked. I’ve only done a few races with Sofia and Marlies but we raced like we’d been racing together for years. Full trust, great communication, and everyone fully committed to the win. Sofia and I covered everything, and in the final, I led Marlies out before things got chaotic. We did a clean switch mid-corner, and Marlies had perfect timing in the sprint to finish off a big shift from the team with the win!

3-for-3 this weekend and even better to make so much progress as a team as we head into even bigger races. Really proud of our small squad and what we pulled off together.”