CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

Why Do People Not Respect God?

“Some people do not respect God because they believe in something else,” says Megan, 11. “They believe in two planets crashing together and creating the Earth. Some people also believe in monkeys creating us.”

“Monkey see, monkey do” is the way people act when they place their faith blindly in scientists who propose we arrived on planet Earth by chance. The odds are better that your car came together by chance than the incredibly complex human body. Design demands a designer.

Jessica, 12, explains: “Some people don’t respect God because they wonder how was God just there. Wake up! How do you think the world and all the planets got here? I just think that not respecting God is silly because just look around you.”

Or, as Kyle, 11, says: “People don’t respect or believe in something they can’t see. So they think there is nothing to respect except themselves. That’s why we have the Bible.”

The Bible records God’s perspective on his creation in Psalm 19:1-2 (NLT): “The heavens tell of the glory of God. The skies display his marvelous craftsmanship. Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make him known.”

While Christians marvel at God’s majesty in creation, some wonder if they suffer from overactive imaginations, says Meghann, 10: “People don’t respect God because they think he’s an illusion in Christians’ minds. They think he’s not real, and we’re crazy. But don’t listen to them.”

Calling someone crazy assumes there’s a standard from which the crazy person deviates. If there is no God, there’s no rationality behind the universe. Therefore, the universe must be naturally chaotic. In a random universe, who’s to say the crazy, irrational person isn’t the most oriented to reality?

If there’s no God and therefore no rational order behind the universe, we can’t expect any connection between the apparent order in our minds and the so-called “order” in the external universe. If there’s no rational mind or truth behind the universe, any order we see is pure illusion.

Of course, many philosophers and scientists say it’s impossible to know absolute truth. “Self-defeating” is the way author and Christian apologist Norman Geisler describes this assertion. A truth statement that says no truth statements can be made undercuts itself, writes Geisler.

If you’re going to respect God, get ready to swim upstream, says Jane, 11: “You see people on television and your friends disrespecting God, so you do, too. After you want to stop, you can’t because it’s sort of a habit already. So if you want to stop, you should ask God to help you. Don’t be afraid to let people know you respect God.”

The Book of Psalms (NLT) begins with a blessing for “those who do not follow the advice of the wicked, or stand around with sinners, or join in with scoffers, but they delight in doing everything the Lord wants.”

Ryan, 10, describes scoffers and mockers of God as “wanting to be cool. People think if you don’t like God, then you’re cool.”

A Pharaoh once thought he was cool by refusing to let the people of Israel leave Egypt under the leadership of Moses. Mr. Cool became Mr. Fool as Egyptians suffered through 10 plagues.

Think about this: Respect for God, or the fear of the Lord, is the beginning of true wisdom.

Memorize this truth: “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction” (Proverbs 1:7).

Ask this question: If you respect God, does your respect for God affect your behavior?

