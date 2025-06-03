back to top
Roanoke County Drivers: VDOT Wants Your Input on Route 419 Upgrades

The Roanoke Star
June 3, 2025

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking feedback on a transportation study assessing potential roadway and pedestrian safety, capacity preservation (to keep traffic flowing smoothly), multi-modal accessibility/connectivity (bicycle, pedestrian, and transit), and transportation demand management (TDM) improvements along Route 419 (Electric Road) between Starkey Road and Springwood Park Drive in Roanoke County.

The study will evaluate traffic operations and safety conditions and consider a range of improvements that may be developed into applications for transportation funding.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more and take an online survey through June 16. Community input received through this survey will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available at https://publicinput.com/sa-25-06. Comments can also be sent to [email protected] or to Carol Moneymaker, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153.

This study is being conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT).

The Commonwealth is partnering with Roanoke County and the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization to develop targeted improvements for the Route 419 (Electric Road) Project Pipeline Study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way. This study is expected to be complete in summer 2026; it does not set construction dates for any improvements. The final plan will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding through programs including SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, and others.

VDOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact VDOT Civil Rights at 540-387-5552.

Virginia DMV Warns Customers of Text Scam

TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

