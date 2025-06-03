Virginia Launches Survey to Recognize Farmers in Chesapeake Bay Watershed

As part of a multiagency effort led by Virginia Cooperative Extension, a statewide survey is now open to document voluntary best management practices on farms within the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Many farmers take proactive steps to preserve soil and water health — such as cover crops, streamside buffers, and rotational grazing — without accepting cost-share funding or reporting their efforts.

The survey seeks to close that gap. By capturing these unreported efforts, it will help better reflect the full extent of agricultural contributions to soil health and water quality across Virginia.

“Farmers work the land every day and bring deep knowledge and practical innovation to managing natural resources,” said Mike Gutter, director of Virginia Cooperative Extension. “With this survey, we want to capture that expertise and ensure the agricultural community receives the recognition it deserves for its critical role in sustaining Virginia’s environmental health.”

In addition to spotlighting their conservation efforts, farmers’ responses will also inform state-level planning and support continued progress toward Chesapeake Bay water quality goals. Survey data may help shape future conservation funding, technical assistance programs, and educational outreach aimed at producers.

“This initiative reflects our continued commitment to strengthening the connection between agriculture and environmental stewardship,” said Joseph Guthrie, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The data gathered will be critical for future planning and support.”

Open through June 30, 2026, the survey is available online or in print. Agricultural producers in the Chesapeake Bay watershed region are encouraged to participate. Local Extension agents and participating Soil and Water Conservation District staff are available to assist with completing the survey.

“This survey gives voice to the work our farmers and agribusinesses are doing every day to protect our land and water, and it’s a smart step toward shaping better-informed and more accurate policy,” said Trey Davis, president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Agribusiness Council.

To complete the survey, print a paper version, or view frequently asked questions, visit the Soil and Water Conservation District website. For further assistance, contact your local Extension or participating Soil and Water Conservation District office.

“Virginia farmers have worked hard to implement practices and programs that improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” said Scott Sink, president of Virginia Farm Bureau. “We’ve long known that many of these conservation efforts aren’t captured in the current Chesapeake Bay model. This survey will help quantify those unreported practices and demonstrate the true extent of agriculture’s contributions to water quality. We encourage all farmers to complete the survey as soon as possible.”

The survey is part of a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies and organizations, including: Virginia Agribusiness Council, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Environmental Protection Agency, Chesapeake Bay Commission, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Farm Bureau, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Soil Health Coalition, Virginia Cooperative Extension-Rockbridge County Office, Office of the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Colonial Soil and Water Conservation District, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

By Tom Soladay