Roof Replacement Project Is Underway at Mabry Mill

A historic preservation crew is replacing the shake roof in need of repair on Mabry Mill at milepost 176 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Through the support of donations to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service funding, this iconic national park building will be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

During the project, scaffolding will surround the mill and limit access to the building’s interior. Park visitors can still explore the adjacent turn-of-the-century structures and trails and shop in the store operated by America’s National Parks. This summer, the Blue Ridge Music Center will host free Milepost Music concerts on-site from 2 to 4 p.m. onthe first and third Sundays of each month. The next concert will feature Carrie Hinkley and Virginia Hollow on June 15.

This roof replacement project required extensive planning to ensure historical accuracy. This initiative is being undertaken with the assistance of the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Training Center (HPTC). The HPTC will install hand-riven white oak shakes crafted by Cumberland Mountain Craftsman based in Harrogate, Tenn. This vendor was carefully selected for its attention to detail and ability to create the 6,000 authentic shakes required.

“The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Community of Stewards has a long-standing commitment to preserving Mabry Mill,” said Kevin Brandt, Vice President of Engagement for the nonprofit. “There are a number of critical needs at this historic site, which can be addressed by leveraging donor support in conjunction with our partnership with the National Park Service. We look forward to continuing to support the preservation of this treasured site.”

Before the Parkway was built, Ed and Lizzie Mabry lived a pioneer life at the site, constructing much of the mill and surrounding buildings themselves in the early 1900s. Challenged by the land’s inadequate water supply, the Mabrys slowly acquired water rights and surrounding plots of land, assembling a complex network of flumes, ditches, and sluices to deliver water to the mill. The mill was acquired by the National Park Service in 1938.

The Foundation’s previous projects at Mabry Mill include rebuilding the water wheel and wooden flume.

As the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Parkway, the Foundation helps to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since 1997, the organization has provided more than $24 million in support for one of the country’s most visited national parks. Virginia drivers can contribute to projects and programs along the scenic route by purchasing the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation specialty license plate. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.