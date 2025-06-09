Bubba’s 33 Hosts Fundraiser for American Eagle Foundation in Roanoke

On Wednesday, June 18, Roanoke’s Bubba’s 33 invites the public to a fundraiser to support the American Eagle Foundation. In honor of Ace, Bubba’s 33 mascot, Bubba’s 33 will donate 100% of all June 18 dine-in and to-go profits to the organization.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Bubba’s 33,” says American Eagle Foundation CEO, Jessica Hall. “This partnership allows us to further our mission in an engaging and authentic way. We’re ready to soar with ACE the Eagle!”

The American Eagle Foundation (AEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation, education, and protection of birds of prey, with a primary focus on the bald eagle. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, AEF operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity.

“The Bubba’s 33 partnership is driven by our passion to secure the future for the Bald Eagle population,” says Managing Partner Jaryck Daigle. “American Eagle Foundation’s mission is based on the conservation of bald eagles and other birds of prey through educational outreach and rehabilitation initiatives. We’re honored to partner with this incredible organization.”

In 2023, AEF opened a new 48-acre headquarters in Kodak, Tennessee, near the Great Smoky Mountains. This facility, known as “Project Eagle,” features an educational campus, aviaries, and a museum, with plans to open an avian research and rehabilitation center.

For more information or to support their mission, please visit the American Eagle Foundation official website – eagles.org.