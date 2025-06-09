back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Bubba’s 33 Hosts Fundraiser for American Eagle Foundation in Roanoke

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

June 9, 2025

0

On Wednesday, June 18, Roanoke’s Bubba’s 33 invites the public to a fundraiser to support the American Eagle Foundation. In honor of Ace, Bubba’s 33 mascot, Bubba’s 33 will donate 100% of all June 18 dine-in and to-go profits to the organization.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Bubba’s 33,” says American Eagle Foundation CEO, Jessica Hall. “This partnership allows us to further our mission in an engaging and authentic way. We’re ready to soar with ACE the Eagle!”

The American Eagle Foundation (AEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation, education, and protection of birds of prey, with a primary focus on the bald eagle. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, AEF operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity.

“The Bubba’s 33 partnership is driven by our passion to secure the future for the Bald Eagle population,” says Managing Partner Jaryck Daigle. “American Eagle Foundation’s mission is based on the conservation of bald eagles and other birds of prey through educational outreach and rehabilitation initiatives. We’re honored to partner with this incredible organization.”

In 2023, AEF opened a new 48-acre headquarters in Kodak, Tennessee, near the Great Smoky Mountains. This facility, known as “Project Eagle,” features an educational campus, aviaries, and a museum, with plans to open an avian research and rehabilitation center.

For more information or to support their mission, please visit the American Eagle Foundation official website – eagles.org.

Previous article
VA Tech Researchers Join Global Effort to Track Marine Megafauna
Next article
BOB BROWN: Show Us How Injustices Are Resolved With Dignity

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

BOB BROWN: Show Us How Injustices Are Resolved With Dignity

Columnists 0
President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk have a...

VA Tech Researchers Join Global Effort to Track Marine Megafauna

News 0
A sweeping new study is helping pinpoint where whales,...

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Buying Stocks with Credit Card Loans or Home Equity Lines of Credit Should Be Illegal

Columnists 0
I am no expert on consumer finance, but I...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.