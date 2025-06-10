LVA Mobile Library Coming to Roanoke

The Library of Virginia will bring its mobile programming van, LVA On the Go, to Roanoke Public Libraries’ Williamson Road Branch, 3837 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia, on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LVA On the Go travels across the Commonwealth each year, connecting the community with some of the Library’s vast resources and programming.

Attendees at the Williamson Road Branch library can register for a Library of Virginia account, discuss regional and family history and discover research and educational materials from the Library such as Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative database of pre-1867 records for enslaved and free Black Virginians, and VirginiaChronicle.com, which provides access to over 4 million newspaper pages.

For more information, visit edu.lva.virginia.gov/lva-on-the-go.