TWENTY28 Cyclists Represent Roanoke on Global Stage

The grass sure does grow quickly here in Roanoke! After weeks on the road during the busiest stretch of our season, I couldn’t wait to hop on my John Deere and cut some fresh lines into nearly an acre of lawn. While I was away, I even had to hire someone to keep it under control—which says a lot about how non-stop May and June have been! I was especially sad to miss two incredible events that showcase the depth and diversity of sport in our region: the NCAA Women’s Division II & III Lacrosse National Championships in Salem and the Major League Fishing All-Star event in Franklin County. There’s always something exciting happening right here at home, and I’m proud to be part of a community that celebrates athletic excellence in so many forms.

The team has been on an absolute tear, from the gritty corners of Tulsa Tough, to the steep slopes of Whiteface Mountain, the vibrant streets of Havana, and even the heart of Roanoke, Virginia.

At Tulsa Tough, Olivia Cummins made her much-anticipated return to the peloton after injury—choosing one of the wildest and most electric crit series in the country for her comeback, scoring plenty of cash primes along the way. Racing alongside Rylee McMullen, the duo brought serious energy to every stage. Rylee landed a strong 3rd place on Day 2, and then took a spectacular win on Cry Baby Hill, securing 3rd overall in the omnium after three days of elbows-out action. The whole team celebrated Rylee’s win as she plays a key role much of the time in protecting and chaperoning Marlies to the finish line, it was great to see her focus on a personal goal.

Closer to home, the Riverdale Urban Assault drew nearly 200 riders to Roanoke’s Riverdale community for a unique multi-terrain evening of racing. The event raised funds to support Noke Van, a local business rebuilding after a devastating fire. It was a perfect example of what makes this community so special riders showing up for community.

Over in Havana, Marlies Mejías put on a clinic at the Cuban National Championships, winning both the time trial and road race in dominant fashion. She also set a new National Time Trial record. She’ll now proudly wear the Cuban national colors for the next year on the international stage.

And from virtual queen to queen of the mountain—Kristen Kulchinsky kicked off her hill climb season with a statement win at the Whiteface Mountain Uphill Race in Wilmington, NY. She took the women’s overall win and placed 4th overall against a field of almost 150 men in a brutal 8-mile effort that gains 3,500 feet of elevation. For context, Whiteface is the fifth-highest peak in New York and part of the iconic Adirondack High Peaks. A huge result for Kristen.

Up next we have McMullen, Cummins and Brants at Utah Crits and a squad of seven Tour of America’s Dairyland which features 11 straight days of racing! Thanks for reading! – Nicola

Day 3 McElroy River Parks Criterium aka Cry Baby Hill

Rylee McMullen (NZL) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Alexis Magner (USA) Cynisca Cycling Cassidy Hickey (USA) CCB Katherine Sarkisov (USA) CCB Chloe Patrick (USA) Cynisca Cycling

Day 2 FC Tulsa Arts District Criterium

Alexis Magner (USA) Cynisca Kendall Ryan (USA) L39ion of LA Rylee McMullen (NZL) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Odette Lynch (AUS) Fearless femme Josephine Peloquin (CAN) LA Sweat

Rylee’s Report

“Tulsa Tough is my favourite race weekend of the year. This was my fifth time racing it, and the vibes are always unmatched. The crowds and the chaos never gets old.

The omnium format is always fun, and I came in looking to put together a consistent weekend. But night one was rough. I had a super bad start that pretty much took me out of contention for the overall. Honestly, after that, I didn’t think a podium would even be possible.

I came into day two feeling pretty disappointed, but also really motivated. I committed to my plan and managed to turn things around with a podium in the Arts District. Olivia also really rallied and showed just how strong her sprint is, picking up two big primes.

Cry Baby Hill on the final day was the one I’d been targeting since I first raced Tulsa Tough in 2017. I told Nicola months ago that it was the race I wanted to win more than anything this year. I woke up pretty sick and was really unsure if I could do it. I knew I could fake it for an hour though especially with how bad I wanted to win

My plan was to trust my fitness and make the race hard from the start. I made three solid attempts to get away early, but instead of breaking it open, the field just kept shrinking with 75% of the 90 starters dropped by half way.

I got gapped twice from the lead split in the last eight laps, but I stayed calm. I really believed it would come back together. And when Alexis attacked going into the final descent, I jumped on her wheel straight away. I looked back and saw a small split, and knew from then that I could win.

I’m so happy to have pulled it off. It was really special knowing the whole VBR twenty28 team was watching from home and really believing in me. This win meant a lot!!

Somehow also managed to slide into 3rd overall for the omnium which was also a nice bonus.” – Rylee

“Had a great weekend back at Tulsa Tough after taking last year off to focus on Paris! It was fun and challenging to be racing again after coming back from injury and racing my way back into form. I’m so grateful for the support and the chance to be back racing. Step by step, building back stronger.” – Olivia

Marlies Mejias 2025 Cuban National Time Trial and Road Champion

National Time Trial Championship –

“Winning the time trial and setting a new national record was a proud moment for me. It’s always a special time to return to Cuba, visit my family, and reconnect with my old coaches. Being able to perform at a high level in front of the next generation of Cuban cyclists means so much—I hope I can continue to inspire them to chase their dreams.” — Marlies Mejías

Marlies Mejias Garcia (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 – 26:02.098 Evelyn Díaz Matos (CUB) Eyseli Rodriguez Urquiza (CUB) Karen Martinez Dominguez (CUB) Eylin Delgado Placencia (CUB)

National Road Championships “Taking the road race title was the perfect way to cap off my time at Nationals. The racing was hard, but I felt strong. Every time I come home, I’m reminded of where it all started. I love seeing the young riders and sharing a bit of my journey—I hope it motivates them to believe in themselves and go after their goals.” – Marlies