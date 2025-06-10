Virginia State Parks celebrate 89th anniversary

Virginia State Parks will celebrate History and Culture Day on June 15, 2025, and each location will be hosting a special event in honor of the park system’s 89th anniversary.

A variety of programs will take place Saturday and Sunday that will allow guests to learn more about the park’s unique historical and cultural resources. Some of the activities planned include self-guided and ranger-led tours and hikes, cultural demonstrations, kayaking tours, scavenger hunts, cave tours, historical artifact viewings and much more.

“We understand the value and importance of connecting people with their state parks and we are proud of the programs that our rangers provide that allows guests to elevate their experience while learning more about the park’s historical, cultural and natural resources,” said Director of Virginia State Parks Melissa Baker. “We take pride in sharing the state parks history so future generations can enjoy these special places.”

Virginia State Parks hold thousands of nature and history events each year. Consider attending one of these programs:

The Virginia State Park system began with six parks opening on June 15, 1936 — Douthat, First Landing, Fairy Stone, Hungry Mother, Staunton River and Westmoreland. Since 1936, the park system has expanded to 43 parks and it’s still growing. There is at least one park located within an hour’s drive of most Virginians. These parks offer more than 2,000 campsites, nearly 300 cabins, and access to over 500 miles of trails, as well as convenient access to Virginia’s major waterways.

For park-specific anniversary events, visit virginiastateparks.gov/events.

Learn more about the history of Virginia State Parks, visit virginiastateparks.gov/history.