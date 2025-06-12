ROBERT L. MARONIC: Greta Thunberg’s Warped Sense Of Justice

TIME magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019, Swedish child-woman and virulent antisemite, Greta Thunberg, 22, set sail on June 1 on a motorized “sailboat [or yacht] as part of a so-called Freedom Flotilla Coalition enjoying herself to reach the war-torn Gaza Strip.”

Hamas supporters or the neo-Nazis of 2025 have always known the power of persuasive propaganda and lies. That is especially true of politically naïve Greta Thunberg. Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels not to mention Adolf Hitler, both Hamas blood brothers, would have been especially proud of her futile eastern Mediterranean voyage to the Gaza Strip, which has only a twenty-five-mile coastline between Egypt and Israel.

Accompanying the Swedish activist on the lone sailboat called the Madleen were eleven other adults including Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament, who is of Palestinian descent.

Thunberg’s “flotilla,” which was financed by the “pro-Palestinian nonprofit Freedom Flotilla Coalition,” set sail from Catania, Sicily. Their stated intention was to “bring milk and protein bars to Gaza” along with plenty of self-righteousness while posting selfies of herself throughout the world like she was on a pleasure cruise “‘glamming it up onboard [for social media while wearing]… a keffiyeh and… holding a Palestinian flag,” which represented Jew-hating Hamas.

In fact, Thunberg’s sailboat during the voyage hoisted two Palestinian flags on their masts in order to show their genuine solidarity with Hamas and for the world to see especially the international press and internet.

How many boxes of “milk and protein bars” and other food supplies her small sailboat was carrying was unknown. More likely it was a symbolic cargo of food, which was not probably enough to supply to feed fifty near-starving Palestinian civilians or kleptomaniac Hamas terrorists. Her sailboat fully knew that the Israeli Navy would never allow it to land anywhere near the territorial waters of the Gaza Strip.

What especially concerned me is that antisemitic Thunberg had absolutely no concern for the fifty-eight starving Israeli hostages still held hostage deep underground inside the Gaza Strip tunnels with no sunlight and little food or water since October 7, 2023.

Thunberg had no human concern or sympathy whatsoever that Hamas during a sunrise surprise attack brutally murdered 1,200 innocent Israelis, kidnapped 251 people, and wounded another 2,700 while “slaughtering babies, [burning] homes, committing sexual violence, [female and male rape]…” and burning entire families alive in their bomb shelters or safe spaces.

October 7, 2023, was the worst attack on Jews worldwide since the Nazi Holocaust ended in May 1945. That tragic day the sadistic Hamas killers delighted in their torture, gang rape, murder, disembowelment, mutilation, maiming, disfigurement, and beheadings of both Israelis and non-Israelis.

I have found it extremely troubling that Thunberg has had nothing to say publicly about these Nazi-like “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity.”

I simply have found Thunberg’s moral outrage extremely selective and bigoted not to mention both anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish. She has completely failed to realize that the only genocide occurring in the Gaza Strip is the genocide as advocated by the Hamas charter of 1988, which stated in the second paragraph, “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate [my emphasis] it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

As far as I know, Hamas has never once repudiated its 1988 charter. Thunberg needs to review the definition of utplåna or obliterate in a Swedish dictionary.

Her 2,000-kilometer (1,250-mile) voyage finally reached west of the Gaza Strip in the early morning hours of June 9 after her ship was previously located near the southwestern coast of Crete on June 4 and near the northwestern coast of Egypt on June 6.

However, Thunberg’s trip was seriously delayed on June 5 when their ship to their credit saved “four Sudanese migrants who were trying to escape” the Libyan coast guard. The Israeli Navy on June 8 forbade the Hamas flotilla to reach the Gaza Strip threatening them with arrest, imprisonment, and deportation of most passengers.

My advice to a self-righteous and antisemitic eco-activist, who has a warped sense of justice, would have been to dock her sailboat at the Port of Alexandria, Egypt on June 8, donate her relief supplies to either the Red Cross or Red Crescent, and then refuel for a trip back to Catania, Sicily.

Attempting to violate the Israeli naval blockade on the Gaza Strip was truly a fool’s errand. Fortunately, the IDF “intercepted” her ship early Monday morning on June 9 near 3:00 a.m. without incident, and the ship was escorted to the Port of Ashdod.

Defense Minister Israel Katz later requested that all the radical “‘activists were [to be] taken to a room to be shown a screening of the [thirty-seven-minute]’“ horror film documenting the October 7 massacre ’”carried out by Hamas.’” Closed-minded and not intelligent Thunberg refused to watch the film as did all the other activists, and she was later deported via Paris to Stockholm at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. Eight other activists, who refused to be deported, were sent to Givon prison in Ramla awaiting a court hearing.

The Israeli Defense Minister later stated, “‘the antisemitic flotilla members are turning a blind eye to the truth and have proven once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered, and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults, and children.’”

Thunberg and her fellow eleven activists are horribly misguided and misinformed people in regard to the evil and murderous nature of the Iranian and Qatari financed Hamas. The Palestinian people deserve much better leadership than Hamas. The State Department designated terrorist group has refused for almost forty years to recognize Israel’s existence, which is composed of two million peaceful Muslim and Christian Arabs, while Hamas only wants to “obliterate” or annihilate the entire Jewish state as expressed in their 1988 Charter as notoriously expressed in the chant: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Only a fully de-Hamasified Gaza Strip can save the Gazan civilians, who are currently nothing more than cannon fodder and human shields to Hamas, who have never given the Gazans any basic human rights since September 2005. That also includes the fifty-eight Israeli hostages, who were kidnapped by their well-fed and plump Hamas captors in 2023, and who continue to disdainfully hide in their vast underground lairs beneath hospitals, schools, homes, apartment complexes, mosques, and other civilian buildings deliberately increasing more Palestinian civilian death and suffering.

Hamas delenda est or Hamas must be destroyed.

Robert L. Maronic