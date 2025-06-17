ROBERT L. MARONIC: Hey, Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), Shut The H*ll Up

According to the second half of Ecclesiastes 3:8 (paraphrased), there is a time for peace and a time for war. It apparently appears that Iran definitely prefers war.

President Trump gave Iran sixty days to negotiate a treaty to end their nuclear weapons program. This occurred although Tehran has been chanting ad infinitum “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” since February 1, 1979.

Iran failed to listen to Trump’s ultimatum, and Israel acted accordingly during the early morning hours of June 13.

I sincerely doubt that there are going to be any more diplomatic negotiations in the near future after a “sixth round of talks” was canceled between the U.S. and Iran in Muscat, Oman on June 15. Now Iran is facing full-fledged “unilateral diplomacy” with Israel, who punches way above its weight with its U.S. armaments, as brilliantly demonstrated in the last five days.

The International Atomic Energy Agency clearly informed Iran on June 12 that it “was not [my emphasis] complying with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations, the first time the U.N. watchdog has passed a resolution against the country” since 2005.

Plus, Israel firmly believed on June 12 that “Islamo-Nazi ‘Iran was pulling together materials‘ in a secret place near Tehran to make a primitive warhead.” Israel had absolutely no desire to see a mushroom cloud suddenly appear above Tel Aviv with a population of 400,000 people.

These were the two major reasons why Israel preemptively attacked Iran with massive unprecedented force on June 13.

If the United Kingdom and France had preemptively attacked Nazi Germany on March 7, 1936, when it illegally occupied the Rhineland In violation of the Treaty of Versailles, which had designated the territory as a demilitarized zone, World War II in Europe most likely would have been entirely avoided while saving 60 million lives. This is exactly what Israel did having learned the lessons of history from the mid-1930s in justifying its preemptive attack on a potentially nuclear Iran.

As the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated during the attack, “‘If we don’t act now, we simply won’t be here. We have internalized the lessons of history. When an enemy says he intends to destroy you — believe him.’”

So far, Iran has no intention of resuming peaceful diplomatic relations with Israel. Octogenarian and frail Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, desperately wants the Jewish state destroyed, and he is perfectly willing to develop nuclear warheads for their ballistic muscles in order to achieve his objective.

Netanyahu believes that Iran presently has the capability of manufacturing “300 [non-nuclear] ballistic missiles a month”… with each one comparable to “a bus-full of explosives primed to land on Israeli cities.”

Since 1979 Iran has relentlessly threatened to destroy Israel not to mention the U.S. thousands of times. Unfortunately, special envoy Steve Witkoff has been negotiating with Iran with no success to eliminate their nuclear weapons program since April 25, 2025.

He tried, but his diplomatic mission failed as did Barack Obama’s foolish policy of appeasement by naively giving Iran $100 billion when he lifted the economic sanctions on their frozen assets in 2015. That also includes Joe Biden when he returned $6 billion in Iranian frozen assets to Tehran on September 8, 2023.

Unfortunately, Iran has no desire to give up either its centrifuges or enriched weapons-grade uranium to make nuclear warheads to place on their estimated 3,000 ballistic missiles. Therefore, Israel made the correct decision in preemptively attacking the evil theocracy in order to eliminate Iran’s top military leaders, kill nuclear scientists, and destroy their nuclear reactors. This especially occurred at Natanz and other places within Iran that could manufacture a nuclear warhead.

What Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), 75, the highest ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, does not viscerally understand is that Israel experienced a devastating Holocaust during Nazi Germany‘s Third Reich from 1933 to 1945, and it is not going to withstand a second nuclear holocaust.

That is simply not going to happen under Netanyahu’s watch.

Reed denounced Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran on June 13 by describing it as a “‘reckless escalation that risks igniting regional violence.’” Jerusalem’s escalation was far from “reckless” and absolutely necessary.

President Donald Trump did his best to be a peacemaker but to no avail.

Iran, which has been the world’s biggest sponsor of state terrorism since 1984, has been a cancer or catastrophic nightmare on the world’s soul, especially through its proxies of Hezbollah, Hamas, ISIS, Syria’s Assad, Yemen’s Houthis, and the Taliban. A nuclear-armed Iran would be a carcinogenic nuclear metastasis not only in the entire Western world but throughout the Middle East causing a massive nuclear arms buildup in the entire region.

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) conveniently forgets that “more than a thousand” American soldiers and civilians have been killed (including beheadings) by Iran and their ghoulish proxies since 1979. This most notably includes the 241 Marines killed in their Beirut barracks on October 23, 1983.

Senators Jack Reed, Tim Kaine (D-VA), Chris Murphy (D-CN), and other anti-Israeli Democratic Representatives such as Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) along with Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) all need to shut the h*ll up.

That also includes former Fox News host Tucker Carlson (2016-23).

It is highly doubtful that diplomatic negotiations are ever going to stop the constant stalling, deception, endless talking, and lying of the Iranian diplomatic negotiators from developing nuclear warheads to destroy Israel.

I say destroy Iran’s oil refineries at Kharg Island and elsewhere, bankrupt them, and let the Iranian people themselves imprison or exile the radical fundamentalist, Islamo-Nazi Muslim clerics in Tehran.

