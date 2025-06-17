Smith Mountain Lake State Park receives USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Award

Smith Mountain Lake State Park has been named the second-best lake beach in the country by the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This recognition highlights the park’s scenic beauty, recreational offerings and continued popularity among visitors.

“This award is a testament to the outstanding natural resources at Smith Mountain Lake State Park and the dedicated staff who work hard every day to make it a welcoming and memorable destination,” said Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker. “We’re honored to see one of Virginia’s most treasured parks celebrated on a national stage.”

Located in Bedford County, Smith Mountain Lake State Park features a 500-foot sandy beach on the shores of Virginia’s second-largest freshwater lake. The beach area is a summertime favorite, offering swimming, picnicking, boating and some of the state’s most stunning lakefront views.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are nominated by a panel of travel experts and voted on by the public, celebrating exceptional destinations across the United States.

“Being recognized as one of the best lake beaches in the country reinforces what so many Virginians and visitors already know, which is Smith Mountain Lake is a special place,” said Assistant Park Manager Jared Vandergriff. “We’re grateful for the support from our community and park visitors who voted and helped us achieve this honor.”

The 1,248-acre park is also home to 13 hiking trails, 20 furnished cabins and 50 campsites. To learn more, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov/smith-mountain-lake.