With Boost from Youngkin, New Cidery to Source $165K in Virginia Apples

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Stone Ledge Cider will construct a new craft cider production facility and tasting room on the grounds of their 20-acre agritourism farm in Augusta County. The cidery will be a new amenity to visitors and guests of the farm’s Cider House Bed and Breakfast.

Committing over $330,000 in capital investment and adding six new jobs, the company will help strengthen the Shenandoah Valley’s steadily growing craft beverage market and tourism industry. Additionally, Stone Ledge Cider pledges to source Virginia-grown ingredients for its craft ciders, meads and cysers. Over the next three years, the cidery will purchase $166,858 of local apples, honey and other seasonal fruits, some of which will be sourced from Stone Ledge’s on-site orchard.

“Virginia’s status as the top state for business creates success stories like this, where a local business owner has the ability and the drive to branch out into another business area,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We look forward to seeing Stone Ledge Cider build upon the achievements of the Cider House Bed and Breakfast and continue to bring value added experiences to Shenandoah Valley tourism and craft beverages.”

“We are very proud of the different ways Virginia agriculture and forestry helps to bolster the Commonwealth’s thriving economy,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Virginia apples, honey and other fruits will provide top-quality ingredients for Stone Ledge Cider, and the business, consumers and the region will all benefit.”

Located in the Shenandoah Valley, Cider House Bed and Breakfast is in a historic 1790 farmhouse and is surrounded by a 20-acre farm. Melinda Kendall, a former corporate sustainability manager, purchased the farmhouse in 2020. Since then, she has implemented a range of environmentally friendly agricultural practices to include organic gardening, composting, recycling and reduced pesticide use. While the farm’s principal crop is hay, Melinda has added vegetable and flower gardens, donkeys and alpacas, and converted part of the hay field to a small apple orchard. In addition to approximately 140 heritage apple trees, the farm also hosts a variety of other seasonal fruits to include cherries, berries and melons.

“I am excited to expand my hobby of making cider, cyser and mead in a new production facility and tasting room. These additions add to the uniqueness of Cider House Bed and Breakfast and further the area as a destination for visitors. I look forward to continued growth and expansion in Virginia and am appreciative of the Commonwealth’s and Augusta County’s support,” said Kendall.

“The Shenandoah Valley and Augusta County are areas of great natural beauty and an exciting business climate,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “Stone Ledge Cider’s new craft beverage endeavor will be a welcome addition to the thriving beer, cider and wine scene in the valley.”

“Having grown up on a Shenandoah Valley farm myself, I know the beauty and passion that lifestyle provides,” said Delegate Chris Runion. “We’re glad to see Stone Ledge Cider creating this new venture here in our region, and we wish them all the best for success.”

“The growth of the cider industry is a great example of how value-added agriculture can support rural economies,” said Gerald Garber, Chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “Stone Ledge Cider is creating a new opportunity to showcase agriculture products grown in Augusta County while highlighting our scenic landscape and the potential to drive long-term economic development through quality of life.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Augusta County and the Augusta County Economic Development Authority to help fund this project. Governor Younkin approved a $10,000 facility grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Augusta County will match with local funds.