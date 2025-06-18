Carilion Clinic Celebrates New Crystal Spring Tower

As part of ongoing work to increase Southwest Virginia’s access to the most advanced cardiovascular and emergency care, Carilion Clinic gathered today to commemorate its newest addition: Crystal Spring Tower at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The 12-story, more-than-500,000-square-foot facility houses Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s expanded Emergency Department, the region’s only Level 1 trauma center for both adults and children, and Carilion Clinic’s renowned Cardiovascular Institute.

“Today’s ribbon cutting celebrates much more than a facility,” said Steve Arner, President and CEO of Carilion. “This marks the culmination of years of hard work to ensure that our region has access to the most modern and advanced care for decades to come.”

The Crystal Spring Tower is designed to evolve with tomorrow’s healthcare, featuring flexible spaces that adapt to new and changing technologies, patient rooms that can accommodate various types of care, and procedure areas with expansion capacity to accommodate the latest equipment.

The expanded Emergency Department opened in May, doubling the department’s size and making it one of the largest in Virginia. Physicians and clinical care teams helped design the space for optimal workflows to streamline check-in, reduce delays, and improve the experience for patients and their families. Other highlights include:

Dedicated pediatric emergency waiting area, triage space, and patient rooms,

5 trauma bays, including the region’s first Level 1 pediatric trauma bay and

A new, additional helipad for direct trauma bay and operating room access.

The remaining portion of the tower is dedicated to Carilion’s Cardiovascular Institute, which will open in mid-July.

“Our board-certified physicians perform the highest volume of complex cases in Southwest Virginia every year,” said Marguerite Underwood, Carilion’s vice president of Cardiovascular Services. “There are so many success stories – patients who, due to the extraordinary care provided by our Cardiovascular team, live to celebrate new milestones. Now we’ll have more space to treat the growing number of patients who need sophisticated care.”

The Cardiovascular Institute brings many of Carilion’s Cardiovascular experts under one roof, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and technology to provide the best quality care for patients. It also fosters collaboration among increasingly specialized teams, building on research, clinical education, and innovation that advances care for patients, now and into the future.

Patient experience was central to the tower’s design, including a new lobby cafe, interfaith chapel, and 550-space parking garage at the corner of McClanahan and Jefferson streets with a connecting pedestrian bridge.

To learn more, visit CarilionClinic.org/tower.