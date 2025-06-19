New VA Tech research uses trauma-informed AI model to support survivors

When sexual assault survivors choose to share their stories online, they often turn to anonymous platforms like Reddit.

The posts they write can be long, emotionally complex, and deeply personal and can reach up to 40,000 characters per post. While the parameters of the platform offer freedom and anonymity, they also pose a challenge: The very length and intensity of these stories can make it difficult for “helpers,” fellow Reddit users who offer support and advice, to assist the posters effectively.

Vaibhav Garg, an affiliate faculty member at Virginia Tech’s Institute for Advanced Computing in Alexandria, looked to bridge that gap. He assembled a multidisciplinary team of collaborators: Hannah Javidi, a psychologist at Indiana University’s Department of Applied Health Science; Jiaqing Yuan, applied scientist at Amazon Web Services; Ruijie Xi, machine learning scientist at Meta; and Munindar Singh, alumni distinguished graduate professor of computer science at North Carolina State University.

Together, they developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that highlights key parts of long-form Reddit posts about sexual violence, such as sexual harassment and assault, to make it easier for helpers to read, understand, and respond to the victims with care.

“This project is very close to my heart because we can see its direct impact,” Garg said. “If we can use AI to make it easier for survivors to get the support they seek, that’s what social good really means.”

The project, recently accepted to the 2025 International AAAI Conference on Web and Social Media, is entitled “Analyzing Reddit Stories of Sexual Violence: Incidents, Effects, and Requests for Advice.” Unlike traditional summarization models that condense stories into just a few lines or focus on one component, this AI tool preserves the original narrative while highlighting three specific sentence categories: