Roanoke County Schools Join National Effort to Rethink High School

Roanoke County Public Schools is proud to announce its selection as one of 24 systems nationwide participating in the Future of High School Network, a new national initiative led by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The Network brings together innovative systems from across the country to catalyze learning, knowledge and progress to support a ‘new architecture’ for high school nationwide.

The Network is built around a shared vision: high schools should be places where students gain meaningful skills, engage deeply in their learning, and graduate ready to thrive in a changing world. This aligns with the school district’s innovative “Opportunity Ready” program, which helps students develop and demonstrate mastery of key success skills of communication, collaboration, critical thinking, creativity and citizenship through deeper learning experiences.

“Joining the FHS Network is a tremendous opportunity to continue advancing our mission to prepare students not just for graduation, but for life,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

“Our Opportunity Ready program demonstrates our belief that students should be able to show and use what they’ve learned in authentic, meaningful ways. That’s exactly the kind of innovation the Carnegie Foundation is championing.”

As part of the Network, RCPS will also contribute to the Carnegie Foundation’s upcoming National Research and Development Agenda—a comprehensive roadmap outlining research and development priorities that support high-quality high school transformation across the country. Insights from network members will help identify the conditions necessary for innovation to take root, sustain, and scale.

“The Carnegie Unit has become the bedrock currency of the educational economy, defining almost all aspects of schooling and systematically conflating time and learning,” said Dr. Timothy Knowles, President of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. “The insights and partnerships generated by the extraordinary members of this network—in parallel with the priorities outlined in our forthcoming National Research and Development Agenda—will support knowledge building to enable innovation to flourish in high schools everywhere.”

To learn more about the Future of High School Network, visit: www.carnegiefoundation.org