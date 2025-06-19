Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Received the First Baby Beaver of 2025

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is thrilled to announce that they have received their first American Beaver kit of 2025.

This young American Beaver kit was rescued over the weekend by two canoers who spotted it alone and vulnerable along the banks of the Sandy River Reservoir in Prince Edward County, VA. When it saw them, the kit swam directly toward their canoe and refused to return to shore—a clear sign of distress. With the recent heavy rains and widespread flooding in the region, they believe its den was washed away, tragically separating the kit from its mother.

Upon admission, they determined that it must be just around 1 week old based on its weight. And, as is common with orphaned beavers that have been washed away from their dens it also had pneumonia and was slightly underweight. They immediately administered antibiotics and formula, and after just a few days in their care, its lungs already sound better and it is beginning to put on weight – a sign that it’s heading in the right direction. Given the young age, this particular beaver patient must be fed 7 times a day!

American Beaver kits require two years of care in rehabilitation before they’re ready to be released back into the wild. This extended recovery period means a long-term commitment—and a significant financial one. The cost of specialized food, housing, medical treatment, and enrichment for just one kit can add up to thousands of dollars.

Donations can be made by visiting: https://swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation/ or sending a check to:

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

5985 Coleman Road

Roanoke, VA 24018