Packaging Innovation Takes Center Stage in Roanoke

Virginia Tech hosted the 32nd Members Conference of the International Association of Packaging Research Institutes, convening leading researchers, industry experts, and students from across the globe in Roanoke, Virginia.

Organized by the Department of Sustainable Biomaterials, the event centered on the theme, “The Future of Packaging is Circular” and advancing research, education, and implementation in fiber-based, sustainable packaging systems.

This was the first time Virginia Tech hosted the conference and the first time the conference was in the United States since 2013.

“This international conference puts our packaging program on the map,” said Laszlo Horvath, director of the Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design. “It’s a rare opportunity for researchers and sponsors to connect, exchange ideas, and shape the future of sustainable packaging.”

Pamplin College of Business alumnus and Ranpak CEO Omar Asali ’92 and gave a keynote address at the conference on the future of artificial intelligence in packaging innovation.

“Over the past few decades, the most significant disruption in packaging was the rise of e-commerce,” Asali said. “It transformed how quickly products needed to be delivered and prompted investment in software, automation, and later robotics. Initially, robotic systems struggled, but recent AI advancements have revolutionized their effectiveness, moving us from paper-based systems to intelligent, image-driven decision-making.

“AI isn’t about replacing people, it’s about enabling better outcomes through smarter systems,” Asali continued. “While some worry AI will displace jobs, I subscribe to the idea of a ‘human in the loop.’ Technological revolutions have historically shifted labor rather than eliminated it. We must adapt, not fear.”