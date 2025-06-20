Youngkin Announces Over $5 Million in Appalachian Regional Commission Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that he is recommending 13 projects for funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), totaling $5.356 million in grants. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year.

“These projects represent the strong entrepreneurial spirit and economic innovation of the Appalachian region,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “ARC plays a crucial role in empowering our Appalachian communities to address their unique challenges, capitalize on their unique assets and drive positive change throughout the region.”

Established in 1965, the goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic parity reflective of the nation’s overall economic growth. The Virginia ARC region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia. ARC grants are aimed at supporting the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that serve as catalysts for bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities, all while preserving their character.

“The Youngkin Administration is committed to fostering economic growth that reaches every corner of our Commonwealth, including our vital Appalachian communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “These strategic investments address locally identified priorities, empowering communities to build upon their unique strengths and resources. By supporting targeted projects that communities themselves have identified as critical, we’re creating pathways to prosperity that will strengthen the region’s economic resilience for generations to come.”

“ARC funding serves as a crucial catalyst for transformation in Appalachian Virginia, empowering communities in ways that respect and preserve the region’s unique heritage and character,” said Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Interim Director Maggie Beal. “The program’s flexibility enables us to provide targeted assistance where it’s needed most, filling critical funding gaps and giving our Appalachian communities the resources they need to build on their distinctive strengths and assets.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works with localities and stakeholders in the region to develop strategic projects, which are evaluated by DHCD and the Governor, to be recommended to the federal commission for approval.

The following projects are recommended for funding to the Appalachian Regional Commission: